ROCKLAND — Loren Andrews will continue to lead the Regional School Unit 13 Board.
Andrews was re-elected without opposition to serve as chair of the Board. He has served as Board chair since January 2018. The election of officers is done annually in June.
Andrews has served on the school board since he was elected to a one-year term in March 2007 for the former School Administrative District 50 Board that consisted of Cushing, Thomaston and St. George. He was elected in 2008 to a three-year term, then elected in 2009 to represent Cushing on the newly created RSU 13 Board that was the result of the merger between SAD 5 and 50.
Andrews is a clinical social worker who was named Social Worker of the Year in 2015 by the Maine Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
The Board then elected Rebecca Roveto to serve as vice-chair. Roveto, a Thomaston representative, has served on the RSU 13 Board since being appointed by the Thomaston Select Board in January 2022 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Quixada Moore-Vissing. Roveto was then elected through write-in votes in June 2022 in Thomaston.
She is a mental health therapist and educational consultant.
She was elected as vice chair with five votes. Brad Choyt of South Thomaston received four votes. He has served as vice chair for the past two years. The vote was strictly along gender lines with the women voting for Roveto and the men supporting Choyt.
Board member Carol Bachofner of Rockland nominated Roveto and said it was important to have gender representation in the district's leadership.
After electing officers for the year, the Board discussed whether to revise a policy on use of cell phones including whether to prohibit their use in schools. The Board was also scheduled to discuss starting the process of seeing whether start times should change for the schools.