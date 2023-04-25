News

Rockland police station

file photo

 file photo

ROCKLAND — A man was taken to the hospital Monday evening, April 24, after being struck in the head with a baseball bat following an altercation.

Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll said no charges were issued as a result of the altercation, however, the man struck with the bat was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. The police report will be forwarded to the district attorney's office for a review if charges are warranted.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

