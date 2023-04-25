ROCKLAND — A man was taken to the hospital Monday evening, April 24, after being struck in the head with a baseball bat following an altercation.
Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll said no charges were issued as a result of the altercation, however, the man struck with the bat was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. The police report will be forwarded to the district attorney's office for a review if charges are warranted.
At approximately 7 p.m. April 24, Rockland police received a call of a disturbance on Maple Street of a man chasing another man with a baseball bat.
Upon arrival, Sgts. Scott Redmun and Daniel Duhamel found a man -- 41-year-old Jonathan Paul of Waldoboro-- who had been hit in the head with the bat and was bleeding. The officers concluded Paul appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic as it was unclear exactly what had happened. The man was able to tell the officers who had hit him as the two men knew each other.
Sgt. Duhamel went to a residence on Maple Street and found the man who admitted to hitting Paul. He stated that he saw Paul chasing a woman down the street who sought shelter at his house from the man chasing her. When he confronted the man chasing her, an argument ensued to which the man chasing the female was told to leave the property a number of times and became confrontational.
The woman was known to both men. The resident grabbed a bat to defend himself and others as Paulk would not leave. The resident ended up forcing the Paul off the property by striking him with the bat.
Paul was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport for observation and later released. Paul arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant involving prior drug charges unrelated to the Monday evening incident.
The laws regarding use of force in defense of one's premises can be located in Title 17-A Chapter 5. Rockland Police want to caution people that using force outside of the prescribed justifications can result in criminal charges.