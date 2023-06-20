AUGUSTA -- All but one local legislator voted for a bill that would prohibit the state's health insurance program from discriminating against people seeking gender-affirming care.
The House voted 76-65 on June 16 to approve LD 1040 while the Senate approved the legislation June 20 on a 23-10 vote.
"This bill prohibits the MaineCare program from discriminating in its reimbursement for medically necessary treatment on the basis of a MaineCare member's gender identity, gender expression or on the basis that the MaineCare member is a transgender individual and requires that the program cover medically necessary treatment for or related to gender dysphoria," the bill states.
The region's three Democratic state Senators Anne Pinny Beebe-Center of Rockland, Cameron Reny of Round Pond, and Chip Curry of Belfast voted for the bill.
In the House, Democratic Reps. Valli Geiger of Rockland, Vicki Doudera of Camden, Ann Matlack of St. George, Holly Eaton of Deer Isle; and independent Rep. William Pluecker of Warren voted for the bill.
Newly elected Republican Rep. Abden Simmons of Waldoboro voted against the bill.
The Maine Medical Association, Maine Family Planning, and the Maine Public Health Association were among the groups in support of the legislation.
"Transgender and nonbinary adults often face additional challenges and barriers to access needed health services and face worse health outcomes in comparison to cisgender individuals. Transgender adults are also more likely to be uninsured, report poor health, have lower household incomes, and have barriers to care due cost," stated Mikenzie Dwyer, Public Health and Government Affairs Associate for the Maine Medical Association in testimony during the April 12 public hearing before the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee.
Mike McClellan, policy director for the Christian Civic League of Maine, spoke against the bill
"It is very sad to be here watching some in government again work to enable unhealthy behaviors in a way that affects, in this case children as well as adults. That we would be considering a bill that would make it easier to do things that cannot be repaired," McClellan stated.