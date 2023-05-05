THOMASTON — Three of the four candidates running for two available seats on the Thomaston Select Board fielded questions from the public Wednesday, May 3, in a Q&A session organized by the town.
Affordable housing issues, the Thomaston Green and increasing communication and community involvement were main issues of discussion.
Other topics ranged from the reduction of fossil fuels, to personal governing styles, to money management and budgeting.
Peter Lammert, Kimberly Matthews, Christopher Rector and William Wasson are running for two Select Board seats. Both terms are three years, and the two candidates who receive most votes will win the two seats.
Rector was unable to attend the event due to a long-planned family event, but prepared a statement which moderator Audrey Lovering read.
Peter Lammert is the current incumbent running for reelection. He is an active member of the community and has lived in Thomaston for almost 50 years. During this time, he has been a member of the Planning Board, the Board of Assessors and the Thomaston Fire Department. He is the town’s Tree Warden and the Cemetery Sexton.
Lammert has been on the Thomaston Select Board since 1986, with a break from 2000 to 2001.
He helped to found the town’s dog park behind the Village Cemetery, and said he has been shooting off the fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration since 1986.
“That’s a little bit of what I do,” Lammert said.
Kim Matthews has lived in Thomaston almost her entire life. She graduated from Georges Valley High School, now Oceanside Middle School, and is a member of the Planning Board and the Budget Committee.
Her mother was a member of the Select Board, then known as the Board of Selectmen, when she was a child, and she was inspired to run for the board back then.
“I love this town and this community,” Matthews said, and added the biggest thing she wanted was to make a difference in the town.
Chris Rector is a former State Reprsentative and State Senator who has lived in Thomaston for 38 years,
He has served on the Comprehensive Plan Committee and the Watts Hall Trustees, and is currently a member of the Economic Development Committee. Rector has also been a member of the Thomaston Fire Department.
“I care deeply about our town and believe we are currently on a positive trajectory with a vibrant downtown, an extensive park and trail system for recreation,” Rector said in his statement. “I want to continue to make Thomaston a place where young and old feel safe, comfortable and welcomed.”
Rector identified affordable housing, access to health care and the economy as priorities.
Residents can reach Rector for more information at 653-8368 or email him at cwrector51@gmail.com
A full copy of his statement can be found at the town office.
Wasson has been a Thomaston resident for 32 years, and recently retired after serving the town as Code Enforcement Officer for 10 years.
Before that, Wasson was a teacher for many years. He taught locally in St. George and at Thomaston Grammar School.
Wasson served in the Navy and was a Merchant Marine, and worked for a time at the ferry service in Rockland.
During his time as the Code Enforcement Officer, Wasson said he learned a lot about how Thomaston operated, and gained ideas of how to improve on those systems.
“I got to know a lot of the ins and outs of the town,” he said, adding he thinks there are ways to improve on how many things in town are run.
Lovering asked the candidates to identify the biggest challenge Thomaston s currently facing, and how they would resolve this issue.
Wasson identified the Thomaston Green as the current biggest challenge. The residents approved an extensive plan for the former Maine State Prison property after the town purchased it, Wasson said. He did not know if the plan was still valid, but during his time as Code Enforcement Officer he had to abide by that plan.
The upcoming June town meeting has warrant items about the Thomaston Green as well. “It will likely cause fire and smoke at the town meeting,” he said.
Lammert agreed this was the town’s biggest challenge.
It used to be that if people had competing issues, the would sit down and talk, Lammert said. In the end, the issue would be settles and everyone went away with a smile.
He was seeing a split in the community with the former prison property, he said.
That land can provide an opportunity for both housing and businesses, Lammert said, and still have green space. There was plenty of land on the Thomaston Green where nothing could be built or developed.
Matthews said community involvement was the biggest challenge. People liked to talk about issues, but then did not get involved or come to meetings.
“If you want to keep the town thriving, growing and beautiful... then it’s going to take the whole community.”
Shlomit Auciello asked the candidates about affordable housing and what their definition of this term was.
Wasson said affordable housing varies from one family to another, so he did not think a definite value could be placed. “That’s a fuzzy term,” he said.
He knew affordable housing was an important topic to a lot of people, but said it was part of reality to get to a point to afford housing.
“You can’t just pop out of high school and say, ‘I demand affordable housing,’ and I can afford maybe $300,” he said.
Matthews said with the rising costs of everything, she did not think anyone could build a home for the price considered affordable housing by the state.
Ultimately a person’s income would determine what they can afford, she said.
There are currently several projects in the works to provide more housing, Matthews said, and she knew the Planning Board has been working to allow more housing construction.
Matthews added she would love to see Thomaston do something to address affordable housing, but she was not sure if that was something the town itself could do. She hoped that would change.
Lammert said COVID-19 changed much about the housing market, and the changing costs combined with the increase in seasonal residents had resulted in homes selling for what he described as “outrageous prices.”
“With that many people coming in that have a disposable income that are higher than Mainers, it’s just hard to deal with the equation,” he said.
Some houses are empty and being left to rot while lawyers fight over them, he added, and he wished there were a one year limit on settling these cases.
Kathleen Norton asked about the possible construction of a new fire station on the Thomaston Green.
When the voters approved the purchase of the Lura Libby school currently operating as the Municipal Building, Norton said it had been presented as a location for the Fire Department as well.
While that was the second phase of the plan for the building, Norton said, voters still approved the first part with the understanding it would happen.
Matthews said she was not involved in the meetings to purchase the Municipal Building, but she did not think the Fire Department belonged in the building due to its proximity to schools.
Matthews also said while it was the responsibility of the town to inform residents about what was happening, there was also personal responsibility for residents and all meetings were open to the public.
“To figure out what’s going on in the town, you gotta be present,” she said.
Wasson said he agreed that the change in plan for the fire station was not for the Select Board to make alone.
However, he was the code enforcement officer at the time, and there were traffic flow issues. The nearby schools caused a huge traffic jam twice a day.
Wasson said this caused the town to defer the decision to move the Fire Department to that building, and later to find a different location.
Lammert said he is a member of the Fire Department and has read the report from the traffic study. He did not think this study was well done, and said moving the department to the Municipal Building with the current traffic patterns could leave an emergency vehicle stuck on Route One.
Lammert added he had said the same at the time, and any time this issue was discussed.
Lovering asked each candidate to identify the key to a successful municipal budget.
Matthews, who is currently on the Budget Committee, said it was important to make the budget balance, but also the town had to pay a fair prices for the services it provided.
Thomaston has emergency services, a fire department and a police department. “We have to pay for those services if we want to keep them,” Matthews said. It was important to offer competitive wages to employees in those jobs.
Lammert said a successful budget meant taking the proposed budget from each department, reviewing them and cutting excess spending where possible.
In addition, was is important that the town has reserve accounts for emergency situations.
Wasson said a municipal budget was like a personal budget. There had to be more money coming in than going out, or a person would be in trouble.
He said towns should be the same, though he knew a municipal budget was more complicated.
Norton asked if the candidates would sign the town’s code of ethics if elected.
Lammert said he did sign the code of ethics when the town adopted the procedure. However, when he came home that day, he had a gift from the Recreation Committee. Accepting the gift would violate the code of ethics had had just signed, Lammer said, and he did not want to cause hard feelings by returning it.
“So I withdrew my signature from the code of ethics,” Lammer said. “I guess I have very high ethical standards that I go by.”
Matthews said she has already signed the code of ethics as a member of the town Planning Board, and said she feels ethics are very important and she would be be willing to sign the document again.
Wasson said he would want to read the document before signing it, but would likely sign it.
Wasson identified himself as a pretty ethical person, which he said he demonstrated in his previous role as the Code Enforcement Officer for the town.
All candidates encouraged residents to contact them with questions or concerns.
A full recording of the candidate forum can be viewed at townhallstreams.com/towns/thomaston_me.
Election of the next Thomaston Select Board members will take place by secret ballot on Tuesday, June 13, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual town meeting will take place the following day, June 14, at 6 p.m.