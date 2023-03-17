The anti-mining advocacy group “Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity,” known as CARMA, has sent a response to the Canadian company interested in mining in Union and Warren, accusing the company of trying to “dupe” residents with “red herrings” and outlining specific demands for a meeting company representatives requested.
The March 14 email from CARMA to Shastri Ramnath, President, CEO and Director of Exiro Minerals Corp. of Toronto, further states that her March 9 email contains “misrepresentations.”
“Dear Ms. Ramnath:
"Thank you for your March 9 email in response to our February 21 letter; however, your email contains misrepresentations. Your letter states that: 'It appears that there is a misunderstanding that our focus will be on Crawford Pond and the immediate area around it.' You further state that you would like to address concerns that are based on 'misinformation.' As an example of what you call our 'misinformation' you say 'mining ordinances do not allow for mining underneath Crawford Pond.'
"There was nothing in our letter to you or in any of our communications that suggested in any way that we assume you intend to mine underneath Crawford Pond. Moreover, it is abundantly clear to us that your desire (as you stated in the February 15 Union workshop) is to explore 'a much larger area' than Crawford Pond. Your use of red herrings to try to dupe the residents of Warren and Union into thinking that we have misapprehended your intentions is not the way to open a good faith dialogue with us.
"You repeatedly stated at the February 15 workshop that your desire was to explore 'with the support of the community.' You stated the following:
"'The worst case scenario is that we decide the community is not on side and we would leave.'
“'We firmly believe that for any exploration project to be successful, there must be support from local communities.'
“'We don’t want to fly this program if we’re told that the community doesn’t want or the majority of the community doesn’t want any kind of exploration.'
"The people have responded with resounding concern about their water, their air, the noise and the risks to wildlife, their health and their property values, among many other things. They’ve done their research and they’ve given you their answer. Metallic mineral exploration is not welcome in our towns. What more does the community need to do to show you the overwhelming opposition to your exploration activities?
"If you are true to your word (as stated in your March 9 email) that you would 'like to participate in the effort to protect Crawford Pond and other water resources in the area,' there is an easy way to do that – move on.
"You close your email by requesting a meeting with us. We will consider a meeting with you, but only if it is in a public forum subject to your providing certain information to the public in advance of the forum. On February 15, you stated that you wanted to be 'transparent.' Transparency to CARMA means having our discussions in public. You also stated on February 15 that you wanted to work in 'partnership' with the community. A partnership is voluntary and only entered after the parties invited into the partnership have done adequate due diligence. In that spirit, we request the following preliminary information to enable the community to evaluate your good faith and financial wherewithal:
(1) Please identify every person and entity that has a financial interest in Exiro and the Nickelwise mining project.
(2) Please provide the past three years of financial statements for Exiro.
(3) Please state whether you have acquired any additional property or leasehold interests in the towns of Warren, Union or Hope and, if so, identify the details of those interests.
(4) Please provide all written communications you have had with State and local agencies and officials.
(5) Please confirm you will not begin any exploration activity (including, of course, flyover exploration) unless and until you have support from at least the majority of the residents of Warren, Union and Hope."
In mid-February, Exiro Minerals held community meetings in Union and Warren to discuss their mining proposals.
At those meetings, Ramnath said the company would be looking for high-grade nickel deposits underground, starting with geological mapping and an airborne geophysical survey.
CARMA sent a letter to Exiro Minerals Corp. Feb. 21 demanding the company “immediately stop your attempt to prospect around Crawford Pond and the surrounding Georges River Valley.”
The group said in the letter that even just prospecting would have an immediate negative effect on people living in the area, and actual mining would have a “devastating toll” for both residents and the surrounding environment.
Ramnath emailed a response to CARMA on Thursday, March 9. In the email, Ramnath requested a meeting with the group to hear and respond to concerns.
“It is clear that you have many concerns about Exiro’s potential activities in the area and are advocating for protection of Crawford Pond,” she wrote. Ramnath said there appeared to be a misunderstanding about the company’s intentions and she would like the opportunity to “address your key concerns, especially the ones that are based on misinformation.”
CARMA organized a massive anti-mining forum in Union on March 9 as well. Between 200 and 250 local residents attended to learn more about the impacts of mining.
More information about CARMA can be found at carmamaine.com.