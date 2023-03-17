News

People file into the Union Masonic Lodge for an anti-mining forum March 9. 

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

The anti-mining advocacy group “Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity,” known as CARMA, has sent a response to the Canadian company interested in mining in Union and Warren, accusing the company of trying to “dupe” residents with “red herrings” and outlining specific demands for a meeting company representatives requested.

The March 14 email from CARMA to Shastri Ramnath, President, CEO and Director of Exiro Minerals Corp. of Toronto, further states that her March 9 email contains “misrepresentations.”

