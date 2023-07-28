News

adam ackor.jpg

Adam Ackor

ROCKLAND — Former City Councilor Adam Ackor took out nomination papers Thursday July 27 to return to the legislative board.

Ackor served one three-year term on the Rockland City Council being elected in 2016. He did not seek re-election in 2019.

CarolBachofner1-col.jpg

Carol Bachofner is not seeking re-election to represent Rockland on the Regional School Unit 13 Board.

