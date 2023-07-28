ROCKLAND — Former City Councilor Adam Ackor took out nomination papers Thursday July 27 to return to the legislative board.
Ackor served one three-year term on the Rockland City Council being elected in 2016. He did not seek re-election in 2019.
Ackor served as assistant code officer, being hired in November 2019 and then took over the top code position upon the retirement of John Root. Ackor resigned from the code officer position in September 2021, returning to run his contractor business, Shore Village Builders.
Ackor is one of two people who have taken out papers for two Council seats up for election. Former Councilor Nate Davis took out papers July 25.
Nomination papers must be turned in to the city clerk's office by Sept. 8 to get on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The Council seats held by Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf and Councilor Sarah Austin are up for election. Neither has announced whether they will seek re-election.
There is also one three-year seat representing Rockland on the Regional School Unit 13 Board that is up for a vote. That is held by Carol Bachofner.
Bachofner announced July 25 that she will not seek re-election.
Bachofner has served on the school Board since June 2011. She is the second longest-serving member of the Board, with only Chair Loren Andrews serving longer. Andrews, of Cushing, has been on the school board since March 2007.
Rockland has five seats on the 10-member regional school board. Bachofner's seat is the only one up for election this year.
City Council and school board candidates needed to collect the signatures of at least 100 registered voters to qualify for the ballot.
There are also two five-year seats on the Rockland Port District up for election. The seats are currently held by Matthew Ondra and William Hathaway. Candidates for these seats need to gather 15 signatures.
There are also vacant one seats for election warden and ward clerk to be elected.
