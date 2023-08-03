ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board has approved a series of commercial projects over the past few years.
Some, however, have not yet progressed from on paper to on the ground.
The Board, for example, approved in January 2022 a new multi-story downtown building. The Rockland City Council approved later that month a demolition permit for the existing 470 Main St. building.
The new building, titled Candy Harbor, would have replaced the existing building. Construction was initially planned to begin in the spring of 2022.
The project has not moved forward. The Planning Board approval will expire in January 2024.
The plan called for the street level of the new building to be used for a retail or wholesale business. Two apartments would have been on the upper floors with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is owned by Amy O’Donnell of Tenants Harbor.
An email was sent to O'Donnell Monday morning July 31. There has been no response.
In November 2022, the Planning Board unanimously approved a project that would create nine affordable apartments on the upper floors of a downtown business block.
Developer Caleb Lincoln appeared before the Rockland Planning Board and received approval. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete following purchase of the property.
The property transaction has not yet occurred.
An email was sent to Lincoln on Monday morning July 31. There has been no response.
A Maine State Housing Authority spokesman said Aug. 2 that received an award under the Rural Affordable Rental Housing Program and a notice to proceed in August 2022. The project is still in underwriting and has yet to achieve a construction loan closing, according to MSHA.
In August 2022, the Board approved a 49-unit senior housing development on Maverick Street.
Developers Collaborative Predevelopment LLC filed last week an application for the building permit from the city. Groundbreaking is expected to take place in late summer or early autumn for the Peasley Park housing development.
The building, with a footprint of about 17,000 square feet, will be located on five acres at 118 Maverick St. The estimated cost of the development is $10-$13 million and will take 12-14 months to complete from the start of construction.
A Maine State Housing Authority spokesman said Peasley Park received an award of tax credits in the 2023 round and a notice to proceed in May 2023. The project is currently in underwriting and has yet to reach a construction loan closing, according to MSHA.
Site work continues on the property where a longtime city manufacturer of marine and architectural hardware will build a new factory. The site work began in February for Lowe Hardware at 150 Pleasant St.
The Planning Board approved the project in November 2021. The project calls for a new $1.5 million factory for Lowe Hardware — no connection to the Lowe’s home improvement chain. The plant will consist of a 22,852-square-foot, one-story building.
Construction is expected to take a year to complete from when it starts.
The site is in a business park zone created by the City Council in January 2019.
The Rockland Planning Board gave final approval in January 2023 for a proposal to convert the historic 500 Main St. building into a center for community events.
The plan calls for two levels of retail space, two levels of restaurant space, three apartments (two studio and one one-bedroom) and a large assembly venue in the former church. The retail and restaurant spaces will be leased out to businesses.
The events center venue will be for weddings and large gatherings, dances and musical performances. An accessory space to the events center will include a bar and catering kitchen.
There will be two additions to the building, a 900-square-foot addition on the Summer Street side and a 300-square-foot addition on the Main Street side. An elevator will be added to the building.
The developers are Robert Arena and Valerie Landsburg under the corporate name NE2, LLC, who bought the property in April 2022. Arena owns property across the street where Fiore Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars is located. Landsburg had attempted in 2019 to develop the former Bicknell Manufacturing Plant on Lime Street until DuPont bought the property.
The project has yet to go forward beyond the Planning Board approval.