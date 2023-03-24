A look at the Midcoast housing crisis

The stories range in severity, but almost everyone in the Midcoast is close to someone touched by the current housing crisis.
A Camden woman’s rent increased after 14 years in the same apartment.
“I’m paid twice a month and this new rent/heat was going to take one entire paycheck, leaving me the other to cover all other bills that had gone up too,” she said. “I just couldn’t do it. Then I hear from someone that once I’m out, they will be charging $1,500 a month for this space… My research of local places were beyond what I could afford. I asked my sister (who owns a split-level home) if I could move in with her now, rather than when I retire in 10-15 years. Moving in with family was my only solution to this issue.”
Some of the stories are much more severe. In one case recently, town staff and the police in Camden helped find a place for a Vietnam-era veteran, a woman who was being evicted from her apartment because she did not know how to fill out the paperwork for assistance due to mental health issues. She was suffering from breast cancer that had metastasized and was having difficulty navigating her economic situation.
The town even offered to pay her back rent of $3,000 through General Assistance, but the landlord wanted her out.
College-educated employed individuals locally “couch surf” with friends or move back in with their parents because they cannot swing rent in the Midcoast.
A woman in South Thomaston, who has a job with a prominent local employer, goes home to a converted bus without running water and only an electrical space heater. She lives there with her 15-year-old son.
“Housing crisis is in no way, shape, or form an exaggerated title,” said Molly Feeney, Director of Social Services for the Knox County Homeless Coalition. “This crisis is impacting so many different levels of basic needs and so many different sectors of our community.”
Evictions are on the rise in Maine and many of those are “no cause” evictions, which means the properties changed hands and the landlord wanted more rent or didn’t want to rent any longer, said Becca Gildred, Director of Development for the coalition.
Last year, the coalition served 563 people in Knox County who either did not have housing or had housing, but were not stable yet. However, she said there is a disconnect in that many of the people coming in for services are over-income for subsidies.
“What that means is that our subsidies are no longer reflective of living and working wages,” Feeney said. “There is a poverty line and then there is a reality of poverty line. …They are not poor enough to receive government aid and they cannot afford to live here.”
The high cost of housing is driving other problems in the community. Local businesses are struggling to find employees. People often cannot find apartments or houses in the area, and so cannot move here to take on local jobs.
The cost of living is driving up wages, though more slowly, increasing costs for local business owners.
The Maine Legislature has gotten serious about the problem, creating a bipartisan Joint Select Committee on Housing. This committee is looking at more than 20 potential bills to address the problem.
“With this Joint Select Committee, we have the opportunity to create transformative policy that will impact Maine’s housing landscape for years,” said Committee Chair Sen. Teresa Pierce, D-Cumberland. “Everyone on the committee, from both sides of the political aisle, is committed to seeing real, lasting change.”
This committee will operate the full two years of the 131st Legislature and can even hold meetings after the session ends in June.
In addition, this committee can draft and submit its own legislation rather than simply waiting for individual lawmakers to send bills in.
Bills currently sent to the committee attack the problem on a variety of fronts. Ideas include converting abandoned shopping malls into affordable housing, preventing landlords from investigating the pasts of applicants, and providing help for first-time home buyers. One lawmaker, Rep. Benjamin Collings, D-Portland, has even proposed an amendment to the Maine Constitution creating a “right to housing.”
Pierce said the committee is looking at the issue by dividing it into three categories — Urgent need (homelessness, people in immediate crisis); Housing inventory at all levels; and systemic things such as zoning and land use rules that can increase opportunities for developers to build.
She said the committee is looking at the bills submitted by various lawmakers and may roll aspects of some of those bills into larger pieces of legislation submitted by the committee.
Eventually, the committee plans to submit a series of bills to address the situation and she expects this work to be “transformational.”
She considers this to be the early stages of the committee work.
Last year, the Legislature passed LD2003, which includes a number of provisions aimed at keeping Maine municipalities from prohibiting housing development, and it promotes housing density. It prohibits municipalities from capping any kind of residential dwellings. It requires them to allow structures with up to four dwelling units in any zone where housing is permitted. It requires allowing accessory dwellings.
“That was a huge step,” said developer Kevin Bunker, a Rockland District High School graduate working in Portland. “That liberalizes zoning across the state. Zoning regulates the price of land, how many units you can build on an acre or a parcel, and by that law passing, you can do a lot more units on a piece of land than you could before.”
Not everyone was happy with it, however. Maine Municipal Association opposed LD2003 arguing it was a “one-size-fits-all” approach and one that violates the “home rule” of municipal governments.
Zoning of any kind, much less that created in Augusta and handed down by decree, can be a bad word in small towns in Maine. Many towns do not even have their own zoning ordinances, philosophically favoring letting property owners have wider rights concerning use of their properties.
MMA Legislative Advocate Rebecca Graham argued communities across the state were already working on the issue of affordable housing and this interfered with that work. It failed to take into consideration road conditions, traffic patterns and even use of the water table, which could all be impacted by increased density.
Aside from that, she argued it does not help with the affordable housing issue anyway since only those with capital can make use of LD2003 in creating developments.
“It’s disingenuous to think we are going to build our way out of this crisis,” she said. She went on to question how the market is going to solve a problem the market created.
Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden, said the problem is not just a local one or a Midcoast issue. She said the issue has come up across the state in places like Calais, Jonesport and Milbridge.
She is an advocate for housing development that includes affordable housing with wrap-around services included to help people with their challenges. A similar idea was proposed by the Knox County Homeless Coalition in cooperation with partners in Rockport at 6 Madelyn Lane. The idea was to convert former doctor’s offices into a housing complex and include access to transportation services, health care and a partnering food bank.
The project faced stiff opposition from neighbors, but what killed it in the end was the ever increasing cost of renovating the space.
Doudera praised the work of Midcoast Habitat for Humanity. She has long been involved in the work and is Vice President of its Board.
This organization has helped 41 families achieve home ownership.
Projects include 12 homes at Philbrick Commons in Rockland, to be completed in 2023 and 17 affordable rental and ownership opportunities planned for Firefly Field on Talbot Avenue in Rockland, another project that faced strong opposition from a NIMBY contingent.
Through Habitat for Humanity, we have a local success story as an example.
Rebecca Palmer and her four children, ages 5-12, lived in an apartment in Camden and always dreamed of having a home in the school district. She works as a CNA and her husband, Fitzhugh, is a middle school custodian. Through Habitat for Humanity, they now live in a three-bedroom home in Camden. The family’s contribution included 350 hours of sweat equity.
“We reached our dream of owning our own home in the middle of a housing crisis in the town we love and our kids love, which we couldn’t do without Habitat,” she said.
No one nonprofit organization or developer or politician has the whole solution, and all those involved say it took time to get into this mess and it will take time to get out. For now, each player does what they can to chip away at the problem, sometimes one family and one person at a time.
In Part II, we will talk to a developer from the Rockland area who believes the focus on development is only part of the solution, and we will talk to landlords and real estate workers concerned about property revaluations and regulations on short-term rentals.