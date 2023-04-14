Courier-Gazette

CLINTON — In the early morning hours of April 5, after a long life of giving to others, Nancy Ellen Harrington completed her earthly journey and returned to the Lord and her family that passed before her.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1933, in Topsham, the daughter of Robert S. Welner and Martha (Marriner) Welner. She graduated from Morse High School and then went to the big city of Boston to study nursing. She graduated from Shepherd Gill School of Nursing in 1953 as an LPN. Her first job was at Maine General Hospital in Portland (Maine Medical Center).

