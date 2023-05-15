THORNDIKE — Medomak Valley of Waldoboro track-and-field student-athletes competed in a large Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference regular-season meet hosted by the Mustangs of Mount View on Thursday, May 11.
The Panthers earned six first-place finishes in the event
The girls team scores were: Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield 128.33, Mount View 64, Medomak Valley 62, Skowhegan 60.33 and Nokomis of Newport 57.33.
The boys team scores were: Maine Central Institute 122, Medomak Valley 72, Nokomis 63.33, Skowhegan 58 and Mount View
The Panther girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 3, Lyra Puchalski, 14.53; 6, Madison Holmes, 15.38; 8, Hadassah Sharp, 15.59.
200 meters — 2, Amber Pendleton, 30.07; 5, Katherine McKenney, 31.00; 7, Lyra Puchalski, 31.26; 11, Madison Holmes, 32.93; 14, Hadassah Sharp, 33.68; and 18, Madison Jones, 35.33.
400 meters — 2, Amber Pendleton, 1:07.46; and 3, Ava Collamore, 1:10.01.
800 meters — 2, Kaylee Collamore, 2:43.66.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Medomak Valley, 58.37.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Medomak Valley, 4:41.20.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Medomak Valley, 12:37.11.
High jump — 2, Samantha Richardson, 4-6.
Long jump — 10, Sadie Smith, 10-8; 11, Karis Burns, 9-10; 13, Madison Jones, 9-6; and 14, Colby Green, 8-5.
Triple jump — 4, Kaylee Collamore, 27-9; 5, Rachel Richardson, 27-7; and 8, Sadie Smith, 24-5.
Shot put — 13, Jalyn Drost, 19-9; and 15, Evelyn Overlock, 17-2.
Discus — 8, Evelyn Overlock, 57-3; 12, Karis Burns, 52-4; 13, Jalyn Drost, 50-8; and 18, Colby Green, 38-1.
Javelin — 12, Evelyn Overlock, 57-4; and 13, Jalyn Drost, 56-9.
1,600-meter racewalk — 2, Sadie Smith, 10:36.64.
The Panther boys individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 4, Will Rush and Mohamedi Ngido, 12.00; 6, Slavik Moody, 12.20; 9, Josiah Hays, 12.36; 12, Dima Cheesman, 12.75; 14, Seamus Donaghy, 12.88; 16, Juan Carlson, 13.06; 21, Brody Vigue, 13.86 and 22, Sam Parent, 14.02.
200 meters — 2, Mohamedi Ngido, 24.52; 5, Slavik Moody, 25.14; 7, Dima Cheesman, 25.85; and 12, Brody Vigue, 28.10.
400 meters — 1, Elias Pluecker, 56.79.
800 meters — 4, Elias Pluecker, 2:20.04.
1,600 meters — 4, Nathan Legere, 5:43.26.
110-meter hurdles — 1, Josiah Hays 16.14.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Medomak Valley, 49.22.
4x400-meter relay — 2, Medomak Valley, 4:01.92.
4x800-meter relay — 2, Medomak Valley, 11:01.48.
Long jump — 3, Will Rush, 19-9; 10, Seamus Donaghy, 15-2.5; and 19, Nathan Legere, 11-11.5.
Triple jump — 1, Will Rush, 42-4.5.
Shot put — 1, Marshall Addy, 41-11.5; 10, Nathan Gess, 32-9.75; 16, Liam Wilson, 30-3.25; 18, Cole Bales, 28-1.5; and 20, Logan Vigue, 26-9.5.
Discus — 3, Marshall Addy, 105-9; 8, Cole Bales, 89-6; 9, Liam Wilson, 86-5; 21, Nathan Gess, 71-8; and 22, Logan Vigue, 70-2.
Javelin — 8, Marshall Addy, 108-7; 12, Logan Vigue, 96-9; 17, Cole Bales, 82-3; 20, Nathan Gess, 77-9; and 21, Liam Wilson, 74-5