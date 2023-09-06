Courier-Gazette

WISCASSET — To kick off Labor Day Weekend, Wiscasset Speedway hosted a jam-packed, two-day racing program on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, highlighted by the Boss Hogg 150.

The annual event, presented by Bath Iron Works/General Dynamics, is a $10,000 to win Pro Stock race that draws in thousands of fans and dozens of drivers from New England and beyond.

