Mark Piscitelli notice Apr 14, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courier-Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — Mark M. Piscitelli, 67, of Rockland, passed away on April 13, 2023 in Portland.Arrangements are in the care of Direct Cremation of Belfast. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Popular Car knocks down pole in Rockland crash Fire destroys Camden home Rockland hires harbormaster, assistant code officer Car strikes ambulance heading to hospital Knox County court news Biz Briefs Local Spring Hop is Coming! Thomaston Place Announces ‘Simple Pleasures’ Online Auction New Art Wall Exhibition on Display at Pope Memorial Humane Society Chris Wilson Earns CPIA Designation JUST 5 DAYS LEFT TO WIN! More Biz Briefs Biz Offers Spring Hop is on the way!! Happy Easter from Bonnie’s Place Opening late Thursday and Friday! Spring Hop is coming May 6th! Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made More Biz Offers