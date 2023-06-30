Friday, June 30
Opening Reception/Talk: 'Social Distancing' —
Artist Bob Richardson's solo show, "Social Distancing, Paintings During Lockdown," exhibits 18 paintings accomplished during the emotional time when we all felt the loneliness from pandemic isolation. 5 to 7 p.m. Granite Gallery, 68 Main Street, Saint George, 04860.
Arts in the Barn Opening Reception —
Arts In The Barn has a weekend-long "A Summer Opening" show from June 30 to July 2. This community show encompasses all media and will include abstracts, realism and anything that means summer! 5 to 7 p.m. Cushing Historical Society, 17 Hathorne Point Road, Cushing, 04563.
Musical: 'Starship Pinafore' —
Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic musical “H.M.S Pinafore" in space! 7 to 9 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main Street, Thomaston, 04861.
The Knox Museum Presents: Daniel Adam Maltz performs Mozart and Haydn on a Historic Fortepiano —
Join us Friday, June 30th at the Camden Opera House for a solo concert by Daniel Adam Maltz as he performs Haydn and Mozart's music on a fortepiano. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, Camden, 04843. 354-0826.
Saturday, July 1
Thomaston two-church yard sale —
The Thomaston Baptist Church and the Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist will host a combined yard sale, July 1. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Main Street, Main Street, Thomaston, 04861.
'American Dream Machines' July car show —
The Owls Head Transportation Museum will kick-start summer with American-made cars and food on July 1-2. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owls Head Transportation Museum, 117 Museum Street, Owls Head, 04854.
All Ages Storytime —
Join Ms. Jenn for a community and friendship themed storytime that includes music, movement, and crafts. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland, 04841.
Musical: 'Starship Pinafore' —
Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic musical “H.M.S Pinafore" in space! 7 to 9 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main Street, Thomaston, 04861.
Silver Heels —
Sushi grade tunes out of Portland, Maine 6 to 10 p.m. Up In Smoke BBQ, 65 Tillson Ave, Rockland.
The Willie J. Laws Band: Willie J Laws (solo) returns to Skal —
More on williejlawsband.com 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. SKAL Speakeasy, 6 Bodwell Lane - Carver's Pond, Vinalhaven.
Sunday, July 2
Musical: 'Starship Pinafore' —
Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic musical “H.M.S Pinafore" in space! 3 to 5 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main Street, Thomaston, 04861.
Happenings on the Harbor with Watts Hall Band —
Join Rockport Harbor and Rockport Opera House for a festive fusion of music, food and community while relaxing by picturesque Rockport Harbor. Admission is FREE! 4 to 8 p.m. Rockport Marine Park, 111 Pascal Avenue, Rockport, 04856. 691-7388.
Son Little in Concert —
Acclaimed R&B artist Son Little is praised by American Songwriter as "one of the best songwriters working today." 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St, Rockland, 594-0070.
Will Blades, jazz organ —
6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St, Rockland.
Monday, July 3
Terrific Tide-Pooling Treks: Mondays at Marshall Point Lighthouse —
Come join our educators as they comb through the lower intertidal zone looking for urchins, crabs, sea stars and even lobsters and eels! 3 to 4 p.m. Marshall Point Lighthouse, Marshall Point Road, Saint George, 04855. 372-8677.
Monday Night Blues —
Matt Swanton Band performs for this weekly Blues series. Come see great artists up close. Like on Facebook @MondayNightBlues. 7 to 10 p.m. Rock Harbor Brewing Co., 5 Payne Avenue, Rockland, 04841. 691-0825.
Stephanie Ryann, singer: Sterlingtown Public House Summer Series —
7 to 11 p.m. Sterlingtown Public House, 289 Common Road Bx 485, Union.
Tuesday, July 4
Camden Rotary Music by the Sea —
Celebrate Independence Day with an afternoon and evening of free live music in downtown Camden! 12 to 7:30 p.m. Camden, 04843. 557-1181.
Wednesday, July 5
Family Fun Days at Herring Gut Coastal Science Center —
Bring the whole family to explore the theme of the week with our educators. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Herring Gut Coastal Science Center, 59 Factory Road, Saint George, 04855. 372-8677.
Camden Yacht Club evening seminars —
Camden Yacht Club Wednesday evening seminars 7 to 9 p.m. Camden Yacht Club, 68 Bay View Street, Camden, 04843. 236-7033.
Thursday, July 6
Free college planning workshop —
The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops, entitled "Essentials of College Planning," for adults 19 and over. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. UMA Rockland Center, 91 Camden Street, Rockland, 04841. 1-800-281-3703.
Aquatots: Jammin' Jellyfish —
1-hour session of science, movement, and art for ages 3-6! Every Thursday in July and August from 1 – 2 p.m. Herring Gut Coastal Science Center, 59 Factory Road, Saint George, 04855. 372-8677.
North County Band - Bands on the Boardwalk —
New England Music Award nominated, North County Band is based in Southern Connecticut and is available throughout the Northeast playing original and country covers. 5 to 9 p.m. Salt Wharf, 3 Wayfarer Dr, Camden.
Friday, July 7
Terrific Tide-Pooling Treks At Drift Inn Beach —
Come join our educators as they comb through the lower intertidal zone looking for urchins, crabs, sea stars and even lobsters and eels! 9 to 10 a.m. Drift Inn Beach, 23 Drift Inn Road, Saint George, 04860. 372-8677.
Family Summer Ecology Walk —
This easy walk through Merryspring’s meadows and forests is an introduction to the Nature Center for children, families, and people of all ages. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 30 Conway Rd, 30 Conway Road, Camden, 04843. 236-2239 .
Free college planning workshop —
The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops, entitled "Essentials of College Planning," for adults 19 and over. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rockland, 04841. 1-800-281-3703.
Opening Reception: Wyeth, Morton, O'Brien —
Dowling Walsh Gallery features three solo exhibitions by artists Jamie Wyeth, Sarah McRae Morton and Tessa Greene O'Brien in July. The public is invited to this reception. 3 to 7 p.m. Dowling Walsh Gallery, 365 Main Street, Rockland, 04841.
Finnish Singer-Pianist in Concert —
Finnish singer and pianist Eeppi Ursin is an awarded jazz vocalist and singer-songwriter who has toured all around the world with various ensembles and has released five solo albums. 7 to 8 p.m. First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm Street, Camden, 04843. 322-1948.
Musical: 'Starship Pinafore' —
Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic musical “H.M.S Pinafore" in space! 7 to 9 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main Street, Thomaston, 04861.
Stephanie Ryann, singer: First Friday at Ada’s —
7 to 11 p.m. Ada's Kitchen, 449 Main St, Rockland.