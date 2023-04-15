The following deed transfers were recorded from March 30, 2023, through April 5, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Appleton
Jenness R. Gushee Jr. to DRLO Holdings LLC.
Friendship
Michael J. Trigilio to Morse Island South LLC.
Hope
Jestine E. Sawyer, Jared D. Sawyer to Jestine E. Sawyer, Jared D. Sawyer.
Serenity Acres LLC to William A. Meservey, Kathleen J. Meservey.
Serenity Acres LLC to Queen Acres LLC.
North Haven
Holly Blake to Holly J. Blake Trust, Holly Jayne Blake Living Trust Dated March 29, 2023.
Stacy P. McCline Trust, Rona L Packer 2012 Revocable Trust to Donald Moffett, Robert Gober.
Jonathan S. Grant, Karen L. Grant to Angela M. Martin, Jeffrey E. Martin.
Owls Head
David Southard, Joyce M. Southard to Sarah J. C. Phillips, Kent D. C. Southard.
Rockland
Tres Comas LLC, RSP Main 1 LLC, RSP Main 2 LLC to LMD Properties LLC.
Gregory W. Dove, Cecelia J. Dove to Captain Hugos Guesthouse LLC.
Gregory D. Wiesel, Carol T. Wiesel to Suwoo Investments LLC.
Luanne Stinson, Luanne Clifford to Luanne Stinson, Steven Stinson
Steven Bryant, Wendy Bryant, Wendy Libby Bryant, Wendy Libby Bryant to Tracy Rescigno, Mark Digirolamo.
Joseph R. Bodnar, Linda S. Bodnar to Everett Lincoln Spear IV.
Mark L. Fulton Jr. Trust, Bypass Trust, Joseph D. Donahue Revocable Trust Dated August 17, 2020, to Laurel D. Fulton.
Rockport
David L. Ober Est. to Catrina A. O. Murray.
Catrina A. O. Murray to DLO Rentals LLC.
Kathleen Kay Shaw to Ted L. Shaw.
Phyllis C. Lurvey to Scott A. Lurvey.
Steven David Stinson to Steven David Stinson, Luanne Marie Stinson.
Peter C. O’Connor, Mariposa O’Connor to Curtis F. Herbold, Shari A. Edghill.
South Thomaston
Peter P. Marckoon to David Moore, Eva Henrietta Birk.
St. George
Mark A. Sisco, Marta Skoglund Sisco to Robert Stark.
Thomaston
Darryl Sanborn to Julie A. Sanborn.
Darryl Sanborn to Jan M. Comstock, Robert I. Comstock Jr.
Union
Summer N. Sprous, Zeeva S. Sprous to Kerry W. Jett, Andrea L. Jett.
George Scott Creighton, George Creighton, Susan Rollins Creighton, Susan Creighton to Susan Rollins Creighton Trust, George Scott Creighton Trust, Creighton Family Trust.
Vinalhaven
Mary Halpin to Kenneth Conway, Roberta Bowman.
Larry E. Coombs to Kenneth Conway, Roberta Bowman.
Kenneth Conway, Roberta Bowman to Bradley Bunch Revocable Trust.
Joseph Bernard Bowman Est. to Bradley Bunch Revocable Trust.
Warren
Everett W. Rideout, Tina M. Rideout to Lauren Rideout Zachary.
Maxine Ahlholm to Beth Ahlholm.
Town of Warren to John James.
Kristin E. Smith Trust, Hansen Real Estate Trust to Archibald Babcock LLC.
Nick Overlock, Nicholas Overlock to Nicholas Overlock.
Washington
Gavin McLain to Alden McLain.