PORTLAND — As a youngster, Bob Hillgrove tried his hand at football but even after scoring a touchdown, he decided he was too small and opted to lace up his sneakers and go for a run.
And he ran and ran and ran into legendary status.
The sport is thankful.
After about 90,000 miles of wear and tear on his feet, legs and body and unbelievable success in running at so many levels, the now 78-year-old Rockland native will be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.
Hillgrove will be one of 10 enshrined in the prestigious hall in October in Portland.
He called being one of only a handful of Midcoast residents to be enshrined in the hall a "hoot" and "better than winning any race."
"I am honored," he said.
Hillgrove, who also is a member of the Maine Running Hall of Fame and Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame (inducted in first class of 2007), will be honored with the others on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.
The Maine Sports Hall of Fame, which has a motto of "A better Maine through sport," has had 792 previous inductees since its inception in 1972. The hall is located in Cumberland.
"I am very proud of our diversity in terms of geography and the variety of sports represented,” said Brian Corcoran, board chairman. "It’s intriguing to learn the stories of those who are the best of the best in Maine athletics."
This year's inductees also include bicyclist Susan Elias, a Readfield native; basketball player Biz Houghton, who starred at Cape Elizabeth; sailor David Hughes, who graduated from Yarmouth; wrestler Ben McCrillis of Westbrook; road racer Kim Moody of Gorham; ski coach Howard Paradis, 90, of Madawaska; football player and coach Gabby Price of the Bangor area; Will Sanborn of Standish, who is synonymous with St. Joesph’s baseball; and basketball coach Mike Siviski at his alma mater Winslow High School.
Hillgrove dominated Maine’s roads in the 1960s and early 1970s winning 503 events, including a remarkable 49 straight. He won every major race in Maine, including the Portland Boys Club eight times and Bangor Labor Day 5-Miler, including the inaugural, seven times. He won the masters division of the Bolder Boulder in front of a full stadium of 45,000 people.
Hillgrove said it was the Boulder race in 1986 that is one of his most special moments because won the masters division and had the opportunity to run in the race with his son.
Hillgrove said one of his other fondest memories of running came when he was a freshman at Rockland High School when he was fourth on his cross-country team but helped the Tigers win the Class L league championship.
He said he actually tried football in 1958 when he realized he could put his "good short quick speed" to work. He recalled being handed the ball in his first game and racing through a hole created by his linemen and breezing into the end zone.
Hillgrove figured that was easy and he had quite a future in the sport. However, a bit later the youngster, all 122 pounds of him, was tackled so hard by a much larger player that he was knocked out for several seconds.
He got up, went to the sideline, took his helmet off and walked home, vowing to never play that game again."
Soon after, he took up running. And the rest, as often has been said, is history.
Hillgrove, who said he was running about 110 miles a week at his peak in 1977, said his fastest three-mile time was 14:00.9, while is best marathon distance, with is 26.2 miles, is two hours and 18 minutes.
He has run with some of the most decorated names in this country's history, including Bill Rogers.
He has competed against some of the world's most respected and talented runners, including Olympians Frank Shorter and Steve PreFontaine.
Charles Wotton (1976), Clyde Sukeforth (1977), Bob Brown (2020) and Brett Brown (2017) are among those in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame with Knox County ties. There also are a handful of scholar-athletes with area titles enshrined for their athletic and classroom accomplishments, those being Travis Magnusson and Troy Witham.
The Maine Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1972 for the purpose of: Appointing and bestowing recognition awards and scholarships to outstanding Maine high school scholar-athletes and to formally honor and memorialize Maine athletes and sports figures who have brought distinction and honor to the state of Maine.