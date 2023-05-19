ROCKLAND — Guy Andre Lacoste, 87, peacefully passed at home surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Born in St. Armand, Quebec, Canada, on Aug. 2, 1935, he was the son of Archille Henri Lacoste and Eva Tanguay Lacoste.
Guy was predeceased by his sisters Georgette Painchaud, Yvonne Bachand and Rolande Begin; and his brothers Ludovic Lacoste, Laurent Lacoste and Norman Lacoste. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Pauline Boucher Lacoste; his daughters Peggy Young and her husband Wayne and Lynn Slayton and husband James; his sons Gary Lacoste, Gregory Lacoste and Glenn Lacoste; his grandchildren Hollie Kunesh, Nicholas Snowdeal, Luke McMahan and Lexie McMahan; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Kunesh and Riley Kunesh.
Guy served eight years in the US Air Force stationed in Germany and the US as an aerial reconnaissance photographer. Guy enjoyed his time in Germany and on one occasion he met Elvis Presley in a bar as they were both serving their country together.
Guy started his restaurant career managing Jimmy’s Diner in Auburn, and in 1969 he and wife Pauline purchased the Chuck Wagon Restaurant in Rockland. For the next 26 years Guy fulfilled his dream of owning and running a successful family business. Not only did he and Pauline run the show, all five children worked alongside their mom and dad. Over the years so many priceless memories were made, employees became family and many long-lasting friendships were made as well.
Guy loved playing cards with family and friends, and also enjoyed the hunting camp in Vienna with his buddies. Other activities he loved were bowling and fishing, and he sponsored the men's Chuck Wagon baseball team which won the championship.
Guy and Pauline enjoyed 26 years vacationing in Aruba. This was their happy place to enjoy sunshine, beaches, snorkeling and entertaining family and friends.
As a member of the Midcoast community, Guy was an active member of Knights of Columbus, Masons, Shriners, Elks Club, Lions Club, the American Legion, Ducks Unlimited and the Turkey Federation. For years, Guy volunteered at the annual Lobster Festival.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, where a brief service with military honors will begin at 5:30 p.m. To share a memory or condolence with the Lacoste family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME, 0484i, or Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, Donation Dept., 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
