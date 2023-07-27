Finding Our Voices survivors and supporters flank Governor Janet T. Mills as she ceremoniously signs a bill initiated by the grassroots nonprofit into law. LD 692 brings safety to women and children survivors of domestic abuse. From left to right , Adeline and Eva with mom Nicole LeProhon, Jeannine Lauber Oren, Rep. Vicki Doudera, Governor Mills, Eliza Conley Lepene, Sandra Goulet, Dezarae Caron, Dana Ward, Meg Libby, Finding Our Voices founder and president Patrisha McLean, Kerrie McAnulty, Mary Kamradt, and Jennifer Greensmith. Photo by Jessi Tracy.
Survivors with Finding Our Voices gathered with Governor Janet T. Mills at the State House July 25 for the ceremonial signing of a law bringing safety to domestic abuse survivors. The bill’s legislative sponsor Rep. Vicki Doudera (D-Camden) was also part of the group.
Dezarae Caron, owner of the Nail Junkee nail salon in Auburn, was one of seven attendees who had testified for the bill in front of the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety in April. After the signing ceremony she said, "I never thought I could be a part of anything like that. I was just one person. Now I feel so empowered. I have a voice, I have a say. And I can’t wait to do more.”
The new Maine law initiated by Finding Our Voices restricts the early release of domestic abusers from jail and strengthens notification to victims when an early release does occur.
Finding Our Voices is the survivor-powered grassroots nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse across Maine, with programs and funds to empower women to get and stay safe and keep their children safe as well. The governor is one of 45 survivors aged 18 to 83 with their photo portraits featured on the group’s posters and bookmarks that are in 90 towns in Maine. For more information about Finding Our Voices visit findingourvoices.net.