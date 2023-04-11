ROCKLAND — A New York man charged with mailing fentanyl to a Rockland couple, who later died from an accidental overdose of the drug, pleaded guilty Monday to the offense.
Tyler Michael Dean, 48, of Rexford, New York, is charged with distribution of fentanyl. He changed his plea to guilty on Monday, April 10 in the U.S. District Court in Portland before Judge John Woodcock Jr.
His jury trial had been scheduled for May 1.
The U.S. District Court website states the maximum penalty for the charge is 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. His defense lawyer Peter Rodway of Portland, however, said in a court filing that the range of sentence should be 10 to 16 months.
Judge Woodcock approved the request by Dean's attorney that Dean remain free until a sentencing hearing is held. The defense lawyer pointed out that Dean has a myriad of medical issues, is undergoing mental health treatment, and is the caregiver for his elderly father who is undergoing cancer treatments.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Dean is convicted of mailing fentanyl to the home of Freedom Hamlin Payor and Gabriel Payor on Hill Street in Rockland on June 13, 2020. The couple were found deceased later that day in the home. The cause of death was determined by the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office as accidental acute intoxication from fentanyl.
Gabriel was 26 and Freedom was 39 years old.
Rockland police began the investigation, and then Detective Sgt. Alex Gaylor found Facebook messages between Dean and the couple. The messages make reference to sending a package to the couple. The detective sergeant, who is now the deputy chief for the department, also arranged for a telephone call from another individual to Dean, concerning the shipment.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office took over the case, and the U.S. Postal Service along with Rockland police continued the investigation that led to the charge.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Nathans is prosecuting the case.
Dean was initially charged in September 2021. He was indicted in April 2022 by a federal grand jury and initially pleaded not guilty.