ROCKLAND — Pen Bay Medical Center has retained a real estate broker to sell several properties in downtown Rockland, including the site that houses its long-term nursing care facility at 6 White St. and the adjacent Bok Building at 22 White St.
The asking price is $3,950,000.
The property at 4 White St. houses the Knox Center, PBMC’s long-term nursing care facility. PBMC is scheduled to close the Knox Center in June when residents will have the option of transferring to the independently owned Breakwater Commons, a state-of-the-art nursing care facility currently under construction off Old County Road in Rockland.
The Bok Building currently is home to the PBMC walk-in care practice as well as primary care offices and the hospital’s human resources offices. The terms of the sale allow PBMC to lease back the Bok Building, allowing the walk-in care offices to continue caring for patients while PBMC identifies and develops a new location for walk-in care.
“Although both of these properties remain premier locations in Rockland, they no longer serve our unique needs as we look to expand access to care in the Rockland area,” said Dr. Mark Fourré, MD, president of PBMC and Waldo County General Hospital in a statement issued Thursday, March 16. “Our goal is to find buyers who are a good fit for the properties, who share our values and who will contribute to all that makes Rockland a great coastal city.
“This change will allow us to focus on opportunities to reinvest in the kinds of facilities and programs that will allow PBMC to have an even larger impact on the health of the community,” Dr. Fourré said.
The Knox Center is value by the city at $6.4 million and the Bok building at $1.7 million. Both are currently exempt from the property tax.
The health care organization has been mulling the future of the properties for several years as the new nursing care facility off Old County Road was being planned.
Built in 1930, the 71,500-square-foot Knox Center was converted from a hospital — Knox General Hospital — to a 44-bed nursing home in 1976 and currently has 84 licensed beds, providing long-term nursing care and short-term skilled therapy and rehab.
Dr. Fourré said the building’s age and design make it inefficient for that use when compared to newer facilities designed specifically for long-term care residents and short-term skilled patients, such as Breakwater Commons.
When it opens in June, the 69,000-square-foot Breakwater Commons will offer 96 beds for short- and long-term nursing care patients and residents. It will welcome residents from the Knox Center, which will close at that time, as well as from Quarry Hill, which will remain open with a focus on its retirement cottages, independent and assisted living apartments and memory care unit.
“We believe the design of Breakwater Commons will provide our community with a modern, state-of-the-art facility that will best serve the needs of seniors for many years to come,” Dr. Fourré said.
The Bok Building was constructed in the early 1930s as a dormitory for nurses in training at the adjacent Knox County General Hospital. When the training program was closed in 1943, the building was renovated to provide office space for physicians and became known as the Bok Medical Arts Building.
Purchased by Pen Bay Medical Center in 1992, the building has provided office space for a number of hospital departments over the years, including human resources and marketing and communications, as well as for several community organizations.
The city had attempted to buy the Bok building for municipal offices but voters rejected borrowing $350,000 for the proposal in a November 1991 referendum by a 1,421 to 429 tally.
Recognizing the need to increase access to health care in the Rockland area, PBMC opened its walk-in care office in the Bok Building in 2021. The high volume of patients seeking care confirmed the need for the service and PBMC expanded the walk-in offices less than a year later.