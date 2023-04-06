Features

ROCKLAND — A New York man charged with mailing fentanyl to a Rockland couple, who later died from an accidental overdose of the drug, is scheduled to plead guilty to the offense.

Tyler Michael Dean, 48, of Rexford, New York, is charged with distribution of fentanyl. He is scheduled to change his plea to guilty on Monday, April 10 in the U.S. District Court in Portland before Judge John Woodcock Jr.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

