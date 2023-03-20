WALDOBORO – The Knox and Lincoln County Democratic Committees will hold a nominating caucus Sunday, March 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Medomak Valley High School to elect the Democratic candidate for the June 13 special election for Maine House District 45.
The seat had been held briefly by Democratic Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro who resigned Feb. 16 after being charged with campaign fraud.
The other parties have not announced when their caucuses will be held. Unenrolled candidates need to gather signatures and file petition papers by April 7 to get on the ballot.
The Democratic caucus will be held in the school gym, located at 320 Manktown Road in Waldoboro. It is open to all registered Democrats in House District 45, which includes the towns of Friendship and Washington in Knox County and Bremen, Louds Island and Waldoboro in Lincoln County.
Gov. Janet Mills issued a proclamation March 15 calling for a special election to fill the vacant seat in House District 45. Political parties must elect their candidates by March 31. The winner of the special election in June will represent the district for the remainder of the two-year term in the Maine House.
At the caucus, Democratic candidates interested in running for the seat will be nominated and have a chance to speak. Attendees will then vote for their preferred candidate and the winner will be the Democratic candidate for HD 45.
Attendees who need to register to vote can complete voter registration cards at the caucus.