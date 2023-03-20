Courier-Gazette

statehouse

WALDOBORO – The Knox and Lincoln County Democratic Committees will hold a nominating caucus Sunday, March 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Medomak Valley High School to elect the Democratic candidate for the June 13 special election for Maine House District 45.

The seat had been held briefly by Democratic Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro who resigned Feb. 16 after being charged with campaign fraud.

