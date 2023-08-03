Last week my partner and I took a short vacation and got away from it all.
No, we REALLY got away from it all.
As in… away from literally everything.
We rented a small cabin, converted from a horse barn into a “glamping” experience with no running water or electricity. It was on the edge of someone’s property in Alna, formerly a horse stable.
If Alna sounds familiar in a vague but uncertain manner, don’t fret. We had no idea where it was either before we arrived. It is in Lincoln County, about fifteen minutes from both Damariscotta and Wiscasset. We passed multiple farms, some woods we deemed “suspicious,” and close to our destination discovered a large sign declaring the location, literally “cow poop corner” — only it used different words.
I had found the place on an app, similar to Airbnb but for camping. Property owners offer space for camping experiences that do not involve a “campground.”
After careful consideration of the weather over this summer, the mosquito population and how much my body hurt after a car camping experience on Islesboro at the start of the summer, we decided we wanted somewhere that offered closed shelter and at least an approximation of a bed.
After further discussion, the bathroom also became a consideration.
This place had everything we were looking for. While there was no electricity, there was a small solar charging station, and a handful of rechargeable lamps and fans. There was some kind of bathroom, a sink made of a plastic bucket with a spigot attached, and a little solar shower outside. There was a grill and a one-burner propane stove in the outside “cooking area” as well.
It turned out the mosquitoes were not the bugs about which we should have been concerned.
As we arrived the first day and drove down the muddy path toward the cabin, we both noticed these strange, winged insects. They appeared to be half-moth and half-horsefly, and the sheer number of them flinging themselves against the car windows and side-view mirrors was enough to make us second-guess every life decision which led us to this point.
Then we discovered there was no way to drive up to the cabin, so we would have to walk, outside, with those mystery bugs, for a couple hundred feet. Objectively it was not far, but it seemed like an impossible distance with all those insects swarming the car and our luggage, food and camping supplies in the trunk.
We gave each other a brief pep-talk and laid out a plan. We would grab the luggage and the food and book it to the cabin, then reassess.
So we ran, swatting at the bugs as they appeared to dive-bomb us, yelling words of encouragement and sounds of horror to each other. The sliding stable door of the cabin was, thankfully, fitted with magnetic mosquito netting which kept out the invaders.
My plan had been to shower when we arrived, as packing and readying for the trip in the heat and humidity left me sweaty and sticky. I mentioned this to my partner, who immediately informed me that the outside shower was clearly put there by a mosquito to lure out unsuspecting campers such as myself.
Since it was dark, I agreed. But the next day I tried venturing outside, sure the mystery bugs would have no idea I was out there. I was wrong.
Almost every time I stepped outdoors, I heard the dreaded buzzing which got increasingly louder when they flew at my head. Since both the car and the stove were outside, this presented a problem.
Finally, I decided some research was needed.
WebMD describes deer flies as “small flying insects” with “especially painful” bites because of their mouth anatomy. The site then describes this anatomy with horrifying phrases such as “blade-like appendages” and “spongy mouth area.” The phrase “extreme allergic reactions” was also included.
I showed my partner, and he agreed. They were deer flies.
Further research showed the location of the cabin as being the perfect environment for the breeding of deer flies. They are attracted to movement, heat and carbon dioxide — all of which we were providing with our stupid human bodies.
Thankfully, there were some remedies, though limited. The best prevention against deer flies, apparently, is to keep your head covered and move slowly and calmly — rather than running like a wild man and swatting around at the air.
It worked fairly well, and we were able to use the cooking station and travel back and forth from the car with limited harassment.
Other than the predatory bugs, it was a wonderful trip. We visited Head Tide Dam, which provided a beautiful swimming spot. We ventured to Damariscotta for groceries and, of course, Round Top Ice Cream.
We also did a whole bunch of nothing.
We were sad to leave at the end of our stay, though we both missed running water, electricity, Wifi and real plumbing.
As we drove away, the deer flies once again swarming the vehicle, I opened my mouth and said something truly ridiculous.
“I’d go back there again. Wouldn’t you? It was nice.”
My partner looked at me sideways and agreed. It was nice.
Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She has lived in Knox County most of her life.