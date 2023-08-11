I’ve talked to the players involved. I’ve read articles by other journalists in other papers. But I still don’t know what the best move is on the proposal to replace Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power with a consumer-owned power utility called the Pine Tree Power Co.
I’ve been talking to people and writing about this for years. Rep. Seth Berry came up to Rockport around 2019 and talked about the idea, and I covered the meeting. At first, he really won me over.
The basic, pure idea makes sense. CMP is owned by an out-of-the country for-profit company, so its primary concern is serving its shareholders with profits. One can easily argue that putting a major utility like this in the hands of Maine’s consumers makes better sense.
For me however, the water got a lot muddier once I started looking at the details.
This would mean the government taking over these private companies by eminent domain. That means a court fight and at some point the state paying for these assets. The opponents have been throwing out this figure of $13-plus billion. We don’t know what the exact cost will be, but it will likely be in the billions.
In order for John Q. Ratepayer to see a reduction in the bill, it also stands to reason that we will have to get over that hump of paying off the mortgage on the cost of purchase. That could be spread out over years at a low interest given the public nature of the utility, but still, the cost is real.
An elected board of Maine citizens will oversee the new utility. The power is with the people, according to the arguments for this.
Here is where I get hung up on the plan: The new entity now has to hire a private, for-profit company to do the work CMP is already doing as a private, for-profit company.
How does this make my life as a ratepayer any easier? What is the difference?
So far, the only real answer I’ve been able to get is: “At least we would have a say.”
I’m not buying it. Perhaps I will have a role in electing this board, but when the company they hire says, “This is what it costs to do this work, take it or leave it,” that board and the voters are going to take it. We would be over the same barrel we are now. The lights must stay on.
We supposedly have a say in school budgets, but I haven’t seen those going down. It would be a similar setup.
I’m may be oversimplifying this somehow, but I have spoken at length to the players about this. A lot of the other articles I read fall into the same trap as mine. They quote the people in favor and then the people against. Both have a lot of good points. Neither really tips the scales all the way to a surefire, homerun decision for me on election day.
People have a lot of legitimate complaints about the status quo. If that were not the case, it would be easier for me to dismiss this as an idealistic fantasy and move on, but a lot is at stake here.
You will also see a lot of stories about how much more money one side — the current power companies — is spending on ads than the other.
That’s great, but it doesn’t really tell me how to vote on this thing. I cannot simply assume just because these entities want to protect their interests that voting against them is the best move I can make.
Another good way to tip the scales would be to look at how this has worked out in other places that have done the same thing. Pine Tree Power touts the accomplishments of one in New York and one in Florida on its website. My only concern with these comparisons is that too often once you have seen one of these types of utilities, you have seen one of these types of utilities. Are these situations apples to apples with Maine in terms of number of users impacted, amount of payout needed, how the thing is being set up?
Some can vote based on pure principle. The idea of consumers owning their own utility wins on that basis. I’m just not sure I want to pay more for that principle, and I’m not sure whether I’m paying more for it either.
Our lawmakers pushed this through the Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills vetoed it. At the time, Mills did not express much support for the present state of Maine’s energy utilities, calling their performance “abysmal,” according to the Portland Press Herald, and citing billing errors, rate increases and delays after outages among other problems.
“But LD 1708, hastily drafted and hastily amended in recent weeks without robust public participation, is a patchwork of political promises rather than a methodical reformation of Maine’s complicated electrical transmission and distribution system,” she said.
I know a lot of liberal folks were not happy with this decision by her, but I have to say, if I had been sitting at her desk, I would have done the same thing.
I’m not saying I disagree with the plan, especially its spirit. I’m saying, the advocates have not made their case. Not really. And we’re getting close on this thing, so it is time that someone should.
Tell me why I’m wrong. Sell me on this thing. I will vote for it with a light heart when that case has been made.
And please, write me letters and columns to explain where I’ve gotten mixed up here. Let’s have a good conversation about it for the readers.
Daniel Dunkle is Executive Editor for The Courier-Gazette, Camden Herald and The Republican Journal. He lives in Rockland.