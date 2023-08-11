Stranger Than Fiction

I’ve talked to the players involved. I’ve read articles by other journalists in other papers. But I still don’t know what the best move is on the proposal to replace Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power with a consumer-owned power utility called the Pine Tree Power Co.

I’ve been talking to people and writing about this for years. Rep. Seth Berry came up to Rockport around 2019 and talked about the idea, and I covered the meeting. At first, he really won me over.

