A friend of mine was lamenting the growth of rental storage units in Rockland and on St. George’s Route 131.
“Seriously, what do people put in those things? In every cop and crime movie, a storage unit is where a body, or the drugs, or the gun is found.” Like my friend, I remember the TV crime shows; thugs often left decomposing carcasses and/or caches of guns and grenades in disbanded storage bins.
But he directed his fire about building more rental units toward people who buy more than they need. They simply store stuff to make room for buying even more stuff; last year’s birthday and Christmas gifts and idiotic impulse buys are next year’s storage opportunity. This is also my beef.
I never remember storing stuff in a rental unit because we ran out of room in our house before buying more. I glowed with pride, thinking that we are not one of “those people” and never bought more than we needed, or spent money on a place to store it.
My glow became dimmer, though, when I realized my basement, garage, and shed are full of stuff that has been sitting around for years. These were my storage units, and they were close to being chock-a-block full. At some point I will have to decide: rental unit or roll-off dumpster.
“Mike, where do you keep the chisels,” my wife asked not long ago. “Just tell me and I can go get them.”
“In the basement. I have a bunch of them.” I replied.
“Nope. I just checked and they aren’t there.”
“Huh. Oh, I know, then they are in the garage,” I said.
“Nope again. I looked there, too.”
“Well, they have to be somewhere,” I said with all the male authority I could muster to smooth my wounded pride.
“Of course, they have to be somewhere,” she said, her voice dripping with sarcasm.
Before I get on my moral horse and make fun of folks who over purchase things and end up storing much of it, I realize there is another function for rental units. My father-in-law, who died unexpectedly in 2018, left few provisions for the disposition of his property.
He was a widower who owned a condo in Cocoa Beach, Florida. My wife, as the executor of his estate, tried to convince her two siblings and our adult children to take some furnishings and furniture, with only some success.
So, bear with me while I recount how we had the rest of my father-in-law’s belongings moved and stored over several years. If there had been a Cocoa Beach squirrel hiding in my fathers-in-law’s sofa (putting aside for the moment how the poor thing would have survived), it would have travelled up the entire east coast and then back and forth between Maine and New Hampshire twice.
My fathers-in-law’s stuff ended up in a total of four storage units, sometimes back and forth to one unit, before most of it finally found a home last year in our Tenants Harbor garage.
Even the squirrel would have said, “This is nuts.”
If it hadn’t been for those available storage units, I’m not sure what we would have done with all that furniture and other belongings. At the very least, it gave us time to put it off until we had to decide what to do next while paying monthly rental costs.
It did bother us that the rentals and moving fees for things that no family member wanted really added up, so last year we stopped putting it off. We made what an accountant would have said was a terrible financial decision. In a manner of speaking, we bought a permanent rental unit.
We purchased a second small home nearer to our adult children and then had most of my fathers-in-law’s stuff, including the sofa with the poor squirrel probably still in it, moved there. To help justify the costs of doing this, I thought:
-Future hotel costs for us to stay and see the kids would now be zero.
-Those extra dog fees to stay in said hotel would also be zero.
-Restaurant costs would be negligible; we can mooch off our kids.
-No more rental unit fees.
-We now have more room in our Tenants Harbor garage.
The squirrel would have said, “Ah, this is more like it. Home sweet home.”
Our accountant would have said, “This is nuts.”
But wait. Now my sister has to move from her condo in Rockland. What to do with all of her belongings?
Well, we have some room now in our Tenants Harbor home and garage.
Maybe I can ask my friend, the critic of rental units, if I could store a couple of pieces of my sister’s furnishings at his house.
That way I can assure him I am not going to rent a storage unit, and he can be proud of me again.
Still can’t find the chisels, though.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.