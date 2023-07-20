Spalpeen

A friend of mine was lamenting the growth of rental storage units in Rockland and on St. George’s Route 131.

“Seriously, what do people put in those things? In every cop and crime movie, a storage unit is where a body, or the drugs, or the gun is found.” Like my friend, I remember the TV crime shows; thugs often left decomposing carcasses and/or caches of guns and grenades in disbanded storage bins.

