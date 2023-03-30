I occasionally go to the Owls Head airport to do some airplane spotting and reminisce. I am embarrassed to admit, however, I sometimes regress to being like Walter Mitty while there.
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” is a 1939 short story by James Thurber. Mitty, a henpecked middle-aged man, imagines himself as a hero pilot in acts of derring-do. I loved the beginning of the story.
“The Commander [Mitty] stared at the ice forming on the pilot window… The crew, bending to their various tasks in the huge, hurtling eight-engined Navy hydroplane, looked at each other and grinned. ‘The Old Man’ll get us through,’ they said to one another. ‘The Old Man ain’t afraid of Hell!’”
Mrs. Mitty then rudely wakes him up from his daydream and yells that he was driving too fast.
As a young teenager, I often played with little plastic airplanes, doing precise loop-de-loops and barrel rolls. Then I became Mitty-like, strafing little plastic enemy soldiers (dressed in a menacing dull gray, of course) on my bedroom desk.
“Michael! Are you doing your homework?” My mother would yell up to me from the bottom of the stairs. My parents hassled me to do my homework after I brought home miserable report cards.
“Of course, Ma,” I shouted back.
“With all the time you are spending up there, I just know you will come home with all As on your next report card,” she said, her voice dripping with sarcasm.
My wife and I waited for one of my sons to fly into Owls Head. We had enough time to walk to the sign on the gate at the general aviation building that stated, “STOP OR BE ARRESTED AND OR FINED $100,000” (I may have the actual signage language wrong, but it was intimidating).
While standing behind the chain-link fence, I noticed two men, one behind the other, walking from the general aviation terminal toward a large private corporate jet. The smaller stumpy-looking man behind had his right hand in his blue blazer jacket; a tall, handsome man that was in front of him, with captain stripes on the shoulders of his white shirt, had profuse underarm sweating and wiped his brow with a handkerchief.
Something was wrong with this picture, I thought. Then I knew: the pilot was being forced to the plane by the man behind him, who had a gun in his blazer pocket!
“Stay here!” I whispered to my wife.
Ignoring the “STOP OR BE ARRESTED AND OR FINED $100,000” sign, I leaped over the fence and ran stealthily toward the men and reached them just as the two were about to ascend the airplane stairs. I jumped the smaller man and then kicked him in the groin with my elite Tae Kwon Do training.
“Oh my god, you saved me and my passengers!” the pilot said as we waited for the police to show.
“I used to be a private pilot, so I know about these things,” I said with manufactured humility.
“Knock, knock, Mike,” my wife said as she shook my shoulder. “You’re daydreaming again. And our son just landed, so perk up!”
“Then, with a faint, fleeting smile playing about his lips, he faced the firing squad; erect and motionless, proud and disdainful, Walter Mitty the Undefeated, inscrutable to the last.”
Walter Mitty dreamed he was not only a daring pilot but also a heroic surgeon, a world-famous pistol shot and a fearless prisoner facing a firing squad. The end of the story was a little over the top, though. I think if I faced a firing squad, I would unheroically wet my pants.
I looked at the Cape Air planes on the terminal tarmac that ferried passengers from Owls Head to Boston. I wondered if, when I needed to take a flight, the pilot would let me sit in the often-empty co-pilot’s seat.
“You know, I used to be a private pilot,” I’d say, “so in case something happens, you may want me up front. That way, you can tell the passengers they can feel doubly safe, with two certified pilots aboard.”
Of course, the Walter Mitty in me would expect the Cape Air pilot to appreciate my generous offer, and maybe even let me handle the radio calls. Then we could tell stories of our past flying exploits to one another.
When I hear people say “Oh, to be young again!” I think, like Walter Mitty, I can be young again anytime I like. I just have to be at the Owls Head Airport.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.