I purchased an electric piano.
“Do you have any books on how to play the piano?” I asked the salesperson.
“Sorry, no. Try YouTube or find a piano teacher.”
I didn’t want a teacher at first. I wanted to teach myself, like Thelonious Monk or Elton John did. If they could teach themselves, well, so could I.
I tried learning new skills by buying lots and lots of how-to books (this was before YouTube came about). I'd search for primers on any subject at Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million or Sherman's Bookstore.
I first got the idea of buying skill-building books while I was in healthcare management. As a new manager, I read such books as “Finance for Dummies,” “How to be an Outstanding Leader” (especially one who lacks personality), and “How to be an Instant MBA.”
I remember being given a complicated assignment once at a hospital in Maine. I followed through and was ready to implement the new program when the Big Boss (my bosses’ boss) decided against it the day before it was to start. I became ticked off.
“I don’t mind eating crow, as long as it’s my crow,” I said.
The Big Boss stared at me with his icy grey eyes for a few seconds, then looked down at his watch.
“You’ve wasted ten seconds of my time,” he said.
While I didn’t need to reread the management book about leadership without charisma — which I lacked that day — I knew enough to know my job was suddenly at risk. I hurried my rear end and lunched on his crow.
The wisdom found between those covers never advanced my career.
Opening a book on beginners’ chess was a trip.
Let’s see, which openings should I memorize? Sicilian defense? Caro Kann Defense? Queen’s Gambit? I forgot them all, of course. I remembered I must control the center four squares, unless my opponent was there already; which they usually were.
And I admit to sometimes not even remembering which piece is the queen and which the king — they often looked alike. Who goes first, white or black? Smoke before fire, or fire before smoke? Geez.
I once had a fantasy of playing classical guitar. I bought the Hal Leonard Beginner Guitar Books 1 through 4, then quickly jumped to thinking I could play classical even before finishing Hal’s Book 2.
“You mean I have to stretch my pinky finger way over there to that freaking fret?” I remember thinking when studying the classical book, and then trying it out on my guitar. After rereading the books every few years and trying to learn classical, I finally gave up.
I once had a cruising boat in Tenants Harbor and decided I better know how a diesel engine works so I could save money and do my own repairs. I bought several books, each one less complicated than the previous because I didn’t understand the illustrations.
And then I realized I never, ever had any mechanical skills. I still don’t know a camshaft from a crankshaft or even how to figure out where the oil dipstick is located.
Worse, no amount of marine engine books prevented me once from accidentally pumping gasoline into my boat’s diesel fuel tanks. Talk about dipsticks.
Of all the books in my library, none surpass the number of how-to-be-a-writer ones.
In high school, I rarely did homework. Thus, learning English became foreign to me. Later, I realized I needed to spell correctly, use action verbs and write several short sentences instead of one long one. After this, I bought books to help.
In our 20s, my wife, who was a valedictorian in high school, assisted me in writing, and I got a short story accepted for publication in the Worcester (Massachusetts) Telegram. I even got a check for $25. I so looked forward to seeing my work in print.
About two months later, I called the editor of the paper.
“Can you update me on when my story will run in the paper?” I asked.
There was a pause.
“Mr. Skinner,” said the editor. “Let me give you some advice. You should always read the paper you write for. We published your story last month.”
The humiliation I felt prevented me from writing again for years.
I lately discovered I am more of a performative learner. I learn more efficiently when I am instructed by an expert; I want to exceed their expectations — i.e., to perform to their approval, like a seal responding to hand signals and expecting a fish as a reward.
As a result, I have had the same craft-of-writing teacher for years, and I still want to always exceed her expectations. She has thrown me so much fish that I am now selective of the type (just white fish, no salmon please).
Now I will search for a piano teacher so I can continue to be a performative learner and forgo buying "Piano for Dummies" and then, and only then, try out for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.