“I don’t want it. Put it away,” said my Aunt Esther, hands on her hips, eyes behind her granny glasses narrowed.
I don’t remember Esther ever raising her voice, not once to any of her seven rowdy kids, never mind to me. She went to the kitchen sink to finish washing dishes.
I said, “I’m sorry.” My parents had given me a ten-dollar bill to offer my aunt to help pay for all the food they imagined I, as a 14-year-old, would eat that weekend while visiting my cousin John. Confused, I triple folded the bill and put it back in my pants pocket. I looked at John sitting in a metal folding chair at the kitchen table. He had a comic book in his hands and didn’t look up, maybe a little disappointed in me, too.
Then she said, “I’m sorry I raised my voice, Mike. I know you meant well.” She then laughed with her squeaky high voice I knew so well, walked over and hugged me with her soapy fingers on the back of my shirt.
I think of my Aunt Esther and her family sometimes as I am driving past modest cottages on the back roads in Maine.
My seven cousins and aunt and uncle lived in a small bungalow, a home with only five rooms, not unlike many homes I’ve seen in Knox County. Eddie and Esther raised all their kids there. There was a folding table with several metal chairs around it in the kitchen that acted as the dining room. The simple kitchen led to the one small bathroom.
There were three bedrooms, one for Ed and Esther, the other two a mishmash of bunk beds and single beds to sleep the seven kids, although not all at once. There was a 20-year gap between the first and last born, so there ended up being adequate sleeping space.
My Uncle Eddie, friendly, skinny with a head-bobbing walk, became an unpredictable alcoholic. He came back from one of his days-long benders so contrite that he brought home a clothes dryer for my Aunt Esther. But the dryer required a 220-volt power source, which the little bungalow didn’t have. My aunt, God love her, repurposed it as a big bread box.
I remember my parents saying, “Poor Esther. What was Eddie thinking?”
Esther never got her driver’s license. She had to rely on others — kids, their spouses, and other family members — to get her to appointments. I suspect she didn’t drive because they could never afford another car.
I remember her frizzy gray hair, glasses, and thin frame. Esther’s frequent laughter was high and scratchy, although I don’t believe she ever smoked. She and her brother, my father, were close and so much alike, lighthearted, nurturing and non-alcoholics.
I can’t remember much about Aunt Esther and Uncle Eddie’s relationship. I sensed Eddie saw himself as the king-of-his-castle when he came home from work, whereas Esther gave the aura of “Yeah. Whatever.” If they disagreed or argued, it never was in front of me.
I didn’t get to know my three older cousins very well, although Tiny, the oldest son, owned a successful carpet laying business and sometimes hired a few otherwise-unemployable family members.
Raymond, the middle kid, was a happy-go-lucky guy who I liked a lot. He also became an alcoholic who died after being hit by a car in the early 1990s.
“Poor Esther,” my parents said.
Jimmy, the youngest, also became an alcoholic and died at age 50.
John was born the week after I was. He was the reason I stayed overnight as a kid. I lost track of him when he joined the army, went to Vietnam and came back a different person. He married and had children, one of whom he and his wife named Michael. Aunt Esther told my parents she thought John named him after me.
But John didn’t escape the alcoholic gene. When he came back from Vietnam, he had already been drinking heavily. My parents said he went through a hospitalization for alcohol detox while in the army.
“Poor Esther,” my parents then said.
The last time I saw John was at Esther’s funeral service in 2002. We chatted for a few minutes at the reception before he said he had to leave.
“I’m going home to pound down a couple,” he said, with no hint of inhibition or embarrassment.
Poor Esther, I thought. John died a few years later of heart disease at age 58.
My aunt no doubt would have admonished me a second time for naming this essay “Poor Esther.” She worked hard for her family, welcomed anyone who came through the front door with love, and would not accept charity. She was just like most Mainers I have met.
The dryer as bread box stayed as a reminder to me that she was not poor Esther. She was proud Esther.
I wish I she were still here so I could wish her a happy Mothers’ Day.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.