Spalpeen

“I don’t want it. Put it away,” said my Aunt Esther, hands on her hips, eyes behind her granny glasses narrowed.

I don’t remember Esther ever raising her voice, not once to any of her seven rowdy kids, never mind to me. She went to the kitchen sink to finish washing dishes.

Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.

