“When are you going to get rid of your dad’s stuff in the garage?” I asked my wife, irritated about our cluttered garage in Tenants Harbor. Her dad passed away years ago.
I had a fantasy of getting an extra-large roll-off dumpster positioned in front of the garage. Oh, how joyous it would be to toss old suitcases, tables, chairs and other detritus of a long-lived life. But I also knew the clang-bang of the truck unloading the dumpster would attract my wife’s attention.
“What’s all that noise?” she would ask. I’m sure she could feel the hairs on the back of her neck rising. Danger! Danger!
“Oh, just a dumpster. Don’t worry, I have a lot of leaves to get rid of.”
“You need one the size of a tiny home to do that?” she surely would ask.
But, of course, I wouldn’t do such a thing without her permission. I tried a different approach.
“Can’t a lot of your dad’s stuff go to Salvation Army or Goodwill?” I asked.
“Yes.”
“When?”
“Don’t rush me. It’s an emotional process.”
“It’s been a year and a half.”
Tears spring from her eyes.
So ended the conversation.
We had moved my deceased father-in-law’s furnishings from his condo in Florida into several storage units over time until they ended up in Maine. His furniture finally lived in my Tenants Harbor garage so I could save storage money. We kept it there for well over a year.
But those furnishings are now out of our garage, and I finally have space to put my car back in.
My sister moved recently from Rockland to New Hampshire. Her furniture won’t fit in her new residence, but the condo buyers kindly kept most of it.
Being the good brother that I am, I called my local mover friend, also named Mike. I asked if he and his crew could pack and move the rest of my sister’s tchotchkes and what-nots on short notice.
He said, “I’m there for you, buddy. Just call me when you know.”
Of course, I putzed around for a bunch of days, and then called him to ask if he had time the following week.
“You’re killing me, bro. I’m booked for that week, but I can do it this Wednesday. I just had a cancellation,” he said.
Beggars can’t be choosers, but sisters can chew beggars out about the lack of time to pack.
Being chewed out, however, was a secondary challenge.
“Where do you want the stuff moved to?” Mike the mover asked.
I hesitated.
His crew showed up right on time. The four of them packed my sister’s countless tchotchkes and what-nots and carried boxes and more boxes into their truck.
The heat and humidity were brutal, but the crew were tireless.
“By the way, where did you say you wanted the stuff moved to, Big Mike?”
As I saw it, I had three choices to advise Mike and his crew.
-To the dump
-To Goodwill or Salvation Army
-To a rental storage unit
My sister insisted she had already offloaded bags of stuff to the dump and Goodwill. And I had a general idea of the long-term costs of storage units, which my sister couldn’t easily afford.
“So, where did you say you wanted the stuff moved to, Bro?”
I finally decided.
There was a reason for the old saying “Never volunteer” in the military. If asked to volunteer while in formation, you tried to look inconspicuous by tilting your eyes and chin down and bending your knees slightly.
“You. Private Skinner. Step forward and volunteer yourself.”
Five decades later, I finally volunteered to have my sister’s stuff stored in my garage. Alongside of the “Never volunteer” saying, there is a slightly more important old saw: “Blood is thicker than water.”
Hundreds of my sister's tchotchkes and what-nots now fill my garage.
But there is a silver lining. She lives in another state and would never hear the clang-bang of the roll-off dumpster being unloaded at my house.
Today I am sitting in my car in the driveway. I am thinking of the joy someday tossing those old tchotchkes and what-nots into the dumpster so I can get back into the garage.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.