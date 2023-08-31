Spalpeen

“When are you going to get rid of your dad’s stuff in the garage?” I asked my wife, irritated about our cluttered garage in Tenants Harbor. Her dad passed away years ago.

I had a fantasy of getting an extra-large roll-off dumpster positioned in front of the garage. Oh, how joyous it would be to toss old suitcases, tables, chairs and other detritus of a long-lived life. But I also knew the clang-bang of the truck unloading the dumpster would attract my wife’s attention.

