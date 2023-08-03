Spalpeen

My sister recently told my wife and I about an unfortunate ride she had on her three-wheeled mobility scooter from her Rockland condo. She has severe COPD and needs the scooter to take her dog for a walk several times a day.

“I crossed a busy street on the scooter to take a peek at a home for sale that was over a million dollars and on the water. It didn’t look like anybody lived in it, so I thought ‘why not?’” she said with a shrug of her shoulders.

