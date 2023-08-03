My sister recently told my wife and I about an unfortunate ride she had on her three-wheeled mobility scooter from her Rockland condo. She has severe COPD and needs the scooter to take her dog for a walk several times a day.
“I crossed a busy street on the scooter to take a peek at a home for sale that was over a million dollars and on the water. It didn’t look like anybody lived in it, so I thought ‘why not?’” she said with a shrug of her shoulders.
So, with Mopsy on her lap, she quickly crossed the road, and tootled around the expensive home.
“Then, on the way out, one of the scooter’s front wheels dug into the gravel driveway. The scooter slowly tipped over and it laid on top of me and Mopsy. I couldn’t move!”
My sister, not petite anymore and struggling to keep her breathing regular, realized she was in an unfortunate pickle. But four contractors working on another house nearby came running across the street to her rescue. It took the four of them to get her and the scooter upright, and to comfort her and Mopsy.
After a good belly laugh with the contractors, she scooted home, unfazed and in good spirits
I had worried periodically about my sister, three years younger than I. Twice divorced, she also had a list of health problems. I imagined a dark cloud sometimes hovering over her, inhibiting her quality of life.
She and I had lived very different lives, especially with me in the military and living in different states while following a profession. She stayed close to our parents in Connecticut.
After many years, we finally convinced her to move to the Midcoast near where we lived in Tenants Harbor. She found a condo in Rockland that she loved, and up she came.
We saw each other more frequently and shared all our holidays together. We visited each other, since we were only 20 minutes apart. But those were brief visits because of her increasing dependency on oxygen. But I remember them because while she struggled with her breathing, she still laughed at all of my jokes and still tell funny ones herself. The dark cloud I mentioned earlier seemed to dissipate a little.
Several years ago, I wrote a memoir (it reminded me how popular the book became last month when I received another royalty check from the publisher for about $10).
This story, though, isn’t about my lack of commercial success as a writer. It is, rather, about my awful recognition that while I wrote about many other family members, I did not mention my only sibling in the book.
I want to correct that lapse, and it forced me to think about how best to write about her. Should we add her health issues like oxygen deprivation and several ER visits to the list? How about that figurative black cloud that I mentioned earlier?
Recently she told me another story.
“I was going to visit my friend in another condo the other day, and took the scooter with Mopsy over to visit. But my friend had guests over, so before I got out, I accidentally tied Mopsy’s leash to the scooter’s start button. The scooter then moved forward suddenly, and I fell onto the ground while trying to rescue the dog. It went around and around and around us like we were a maypole. I yelled, ‘Help, help!’ and my friends’ guests came rushing out and rescued me. I was very embarrassed. But it was funny as hell.”
What I love about all her stories is how much her incidents remind me of ones I have had; we can both be like Keystone Cops and laugh about it with others later.
And then I realized this; we do share this one significant trait. She, like me, has a self-deprecating sense of humor. That’s how we each cope with those dark clouds that sometimes follow us around. Most things that happen to either of us that others might keep secret, we spin into a funny story and openly share.
I don’t think she has a dark cloud following her around. She’s learned, like I have, to overcome obstacles and dark clouds with humor and good cheer.
I love my sister, that Keystone Cop and scooter torturer.