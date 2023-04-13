Spalpeen

My race car came out of the gate fast, gaining extra speed as she (that’s the gender I had decreed it) headed downhill. The crowds waved as I went by, their mouths open. I couldn’t quite hear them, as my helmet blocked any sound but the whoosh of the wind made by my car’s gathering speed.

I looked to my right and slightly behind at the other race car driver; he was leaning forward, tucking under his wind screen, ignoring me, and staring straight down the lane, as if that would give him the extra oomph needed to beat me in this heat.

Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.

