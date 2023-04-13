My race car came out of the gate fast, gaining extra speed as she (that’s the gender I had decreed it) headed downhill. The crowds waved as I went by, their mouths open. I couldn’t quite hear them, as my helmet blocked any sound but the whoosh of the wind made by my car’s gathering speed.
I looked to my right and slightly behind at the other race car driver; he was leaning forward, tucking under his wind screen, ignoring me, and staring straight down the lane, as if that would give him the extra oomph needed to beat me in this heat.
Ha! I am ahead. I am the greatest! I knew it!
On one of my trips down Route 131 toward Tenants Harbor I saw a trailer that had an old, faded sign on it that said, “SOAP BOX DERBY,” parked at a home that was under renovation. That sign brought back many memories.
I am a little vague about when I saw the ad to sign up for the local Soap Box Derby race in 1963. But I know I bugged my parents to let me register. I needed their permission, since I had just turned 12 years old.
“Mike, did you read the Derby rules?” my dad asked.
“Um, not yet. Why?” I asked.
“Well, for one, commit to building the race car by yourself, with minimal help from parents,” he said. “You’ve never actually built anything that I remember.”
“Yes, but they say the kit has directions with it,” I said.
I couldn’t wait to build the soap box racer after we picked up the kit from the lumberyard. The four big red wheels were metal, with skinny rigid rubber tires around them, their axles rugged steel, the floorboard a sturdy, solid pine surface.
Since race day was weeks away, I took my time reading the instructions.
“Come on, Skinner! Get your baseball glove. We need a shortstop,” my friend Dickie yelled just as I sat down to read the building plans for the soap box car. Off I went.
A couple of weeks from race day, though, I panicked and begged my father to help me with the racer. I had only gotten as far as laying out the parts on the patio.
“I’ll tell you what,” my father said. “I will sit on the patio this weekend and look at the instructions and then tell you what you need to do. But it will be up to you to build it.” I hastily agreed.
“Now, drill a 1/8th-inch hole in the floorboard, 24 inches from the end and 8 inches from the side,” he advised.
“Okay,” I said. “What drill?”
We (with the emphasis on we) finally completed the soap box racer. The canvas-like fabric that covered the wood frames and was painted bright blue became stiff, making the surface look like fiberglass. I took it for a couple of test runs in our driveway. It was a beautiful thing, and I hoped the neighbor girls were watching.
I just knew my racer could win and I would be famous.
Bear with me for a moment as I relate another story.
In 2016, my wife and I took our 40’ RV bus to spend some time on Tybee Island RV Park in Savannah, Georgia.
We parked next to an even larger RV bus. Whereas our RV had six tires, this massive bus had 10. Instead of being 40’, it ran closer to 45’ long. It was also higher than ours. It was unlike anything we had ever seen before. We learned later that it was filled with technological bling we didn’t know even existed in RVs.
A middle-aged couple came out to say hi.
“Hello,” I said. “We are your neighbors.” They were glad to see us; it seems they were desperate to buy some wine at a local store but had no vehicle other than their massive bus. I offered to drive them to a place I knew sold bottles of wine.
“Thanks for doing this,” he said. “We just arrived ourselves. Name is Mark Taylor.”
“Hey, Mark. I’m Mike Skinner,” I said.
He looked incredulous. “You’re kidding me, right?”
“I’m not kidding. Why?” I asked.
“Well, the original owner of this customized RV was Mike Skinner, the famous NASCAR race driver,” he said.
My beautiful blue soap box racer with red racing stripes crossed the finish line five yards behind the other car. In my zeal to keep going faster and faster toward the finish line, I neglected to put my brake down early enough. My racer bounced off the bales of hay at the end, its rear-end comically upended.
If I had won that Soap Box Derby, was it possible I could have become another Mike Skinner, the famous NASCAR driver? Nah, no way. I still don’t know the difference between a crankshaft and a camshaft, except they each begin with a “c” and end with a “shaft.”
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.