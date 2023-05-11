Since I have lived in Maine for 16 years, almost half of which have been here in Knox County, I love to laugh at funny stories Mainers will tell. The more hilarious ones are not jokes, but stories where the storyteller offers a humorous twist at the very end of a true tale.
Here are three of my own stories that I thought were humorous.
But are they Mainer funny? You decide.
“I finally heard him,” my uncle said in a mysterious voice.
My Uncle Artie, a middle-aged bachelor who lived in the same apartment with my Irish grandparents, told me a story when I was a kid. Artie’s bedroom had a single bed, a wooden chair and a cheap maple desk, on which sat, half hidden, a pile of Playboy Magazines. I peeked at them when he wasn’t there.
Furtive looks at the magazines gave me intense guilt because on the wall opposite from his desk hung an old framed picture of Jesus. Head draped in a yellow halo of thorns, He stared disdainfully at me no matter where I sat in the room with the magazine.
Behind this wall, a tenant lived in the next apartment. He was a single man, too, although I never heard him, a radio, or a television when I visited. It was eerie knowing someone lived next door who made no sound.
“What? What did you hear?” I asked.
Artie leaned forward. “He yelled, ‘Don’t LOOK at me that way!’”
“Who was he yelling at? I thought he lived alone.”
Artie leaned further forward and lowered his voice to raise the tension.
“He was yelling,” my uncle hesitated, “at his dang dog!”
Huh. How does a dog look that drives someone crazy?
Pity.
Poor thing: the dog, not the tenant.
MAINER FUNNY?
___ Yes ___No
One bitter day, Jim and I, seniors in high school, were walking from Main Street to my home a couple of blocks away. With close cropped curly hair and built like a wrestler, my squared-off friend Jim walked with supreme confidence for a 17-year-old. He leaned forward a tad when he walked, looking like a bruiser who sniffed trouble ahead.
It was winter; the day having turned bitter cold and windy, and Jim pulled out an ugly stocking cap and slipped it down to his ears. I couldn’t help myself; I laughed out loud.
“Jim, you look, well, ridiculous!”
Jim stopped and glared up at me, his roundish cheeks and ears beet red from the cold.
He and I shared one interest together; both of us were crazy about aviation. Out of the 650 kids in our high school class (yes, this was an enormous school), I found out he loved airplanes like I did. I discovered this only because he sat in front of me in homeroom. We both took flying lessons at a nearby airport and soloed within months of one another in our mid-teens. I think both of us had a pilot’s license before our driver’s license. Other than our mutual interest in aviation, though, we ran in different circles of friends in high school.
Jim became an Army pilot right after high school, and after 20 years, he retired and then flew for American Airlines. Me, I barely graduated high school and, by the grace of God, got accepted to a local community college while envying my friend from afar.
After I accused him of how silly he looked, he paused and said,
“I may look ridiculous, Skinner, but I’m not STUPID.”
Huh.
That’s why he became an airline pilot and I didn’t.
MAINER FUNNY?
__Yes __No
My friend Gene came from a large Italian family, full of cousins and aunts and uncles. One Thanksgiving, when Gene was about 12, 25 members of his family congregated around the enormous table set up in the dining and kitchen area. The only bathroom was just off the kitchen.
On this occasion, midway through the meal, Gene had to go to the toilet urgently, so he leaned over and whispered to his mom.
“Ma, I really, really have to go to the bathroom.”
“Okay, dear. Just hurry.”
With the lavatory door safely closed, Gene dropped his trousers and hopped up on the toilet seat. I recall he told me he not only had pressing business, but was glad to get away from the family hubbub. Picking up a magazine from a pile of others next to the toilet, Gene began turning pages.
After a minute, he heard a click and looked up. The bathroom door opened ever so slowly into the kitchen, inch by tedious inch. The door latch hadn’t held! The family gathering din slowly lessened and heads turned in his direction. All 25 of the family now saw the boy, feet dangling a few inches from the floor, his pants and underpants hanging at the end of his bare legs, an agonized look on his little face. His mom quickly got up and shielded him from view from all the other Thanksgiving guests.
“Almost done?” she sweetly asked and closed the door before he could answer.
MAINER FUNNY?
__Yes __No
If I get mostly “Yes,” I might be “Bert and I” ready for stand-up. If I received mostly “No,” I might switch to telling the stories in a deep southern accent to see if that helps, and then ask if they are Alabama funny.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.