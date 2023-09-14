I write extensively about topics that most Midcoast folks know about. Boats, tourists, dog plops, planes, pot, pickup trucks, pickleball, Pintos and Pacers, among many other subjects. As of this date, I have written more than 40 columns, each showing my unique knowledge of such stuff. What to write about next?
“You look tired,” my wife Pam said.
“I am just thinking about a topic for my next Courier-Gazette column,” I said.
“That explains it.”
“I am trying ‘free association’ to see if a topic comes up.” I ignored her insult.
I finally free-associated a subject to write about: lawnmowers. At first, I wondered if there was a connection between the personality of the owner of a lawnmower and the type they use.
I quickly dispelled that theory. I own a John Deere zero-turn, which is an edgy machine, touchy on the controls, and has great speeds. I can do my .8 acres of lawn in 35 minutes if I ignore the seat belt and hunch over the handles.
But my personality does not reflect a zero-turn lawnmower. I am not edgy (I am a type B personality), not touchy (I do hugs, though), and hardly a speedster (I lumber when I walk).
And I don’t know my neighbors well enough to equate their personality to their preferred lawnmower ownership.
I have observed, however, their lawn mowing implements.
One neighbor has a tractor with a mowing deck and a sizeable grass catcher attached. When he mows his field, seen from afar, it looks like he is towing a tiny home back and forth. But, by God, he leaves not a blade of grass on his lawn after he finishes mowing. Canada geese love it though. They have enjoyed pooping on what must feel like an indoor-outdoor carpet.
Our next-door neighbors are smart and use a lawn mowing service. Every week, a pickup truck brings commercial landscaping tools like mowers, leaf blowers that sound like jets, and weed whackers. The men are like artists, not leaving one blade of grass unaltered, and when they finish, the lawn is a scene of impressionistic serenity.
Another nearby couple actually owns — wait for it — a push lawnmower. Now, I don’t know if it was self-propelled or not, but their lawn doesn’t require a zero-turn mower or a tractor with a huge mowing deck. And their lawn always looks manicured, with small artfully placed flower gardens to highlight the clipped grass. I admire their sense of simplicity.
I am a John Deere customer. Many, many years ago, pre-Tenants Harbor, we bought a small tractor with a mowing deck at a John Deere dealership in another Maine coast town. If I recall, it won me over because the salespeople gave me a free green “JD” cap. I don’t think I ever wore it, though; I knew I could never pose as a bona fide farmer type. It’s one thing to own a John Deere tractor, it’s another thing to wear the cap as if I got up every morning at 4 a.m. to milk cows.
I ultimately ditched the tractor mowing deck and had a bucket and a laughably small backhoe attached. The mowing deck was too big for yard mowing, with little trees, a garden, a shed, and a chicken coop in the way, and it was too small for mowing fields. A bush hog it was not. But I got wicked good at digging holes and moving rocks in the yard.
Even though I am a JD customer, my neighbor had a Husqvarna zero-turn he didn’t need, so I bought it. The dull orange, masculine-looking machine worked well enough, although it took significant effort to get it started each time. When we sold that home, the single woman who bought it wanted the Husqvarna, so I had to teach her all the tricks to get it started and mow. She loved it and rode it wildly like a fast Dodge ‘em car with mowing blades.
My wife and I were gone for most of the summer this year, so I called a St. George friend of mine.
“Hey, bud, I am hunting for a lawn mowing service to do our yard while we are gone. In the meantime, can you do me a big favor and mow my lawn in case it takes a week to get someone here?” That was in May.
Here it is August, and I’m still trying to find a lawn service at almost any price.
In the meantime, my faithful friend has learned how to mow with my zero-turn with precision. He hasn’t injured himself and sends pictures of his exquisite mowing and raking of our picturesque lawn. But I am waiting for the day he doesn’t answer my texts or calls anymore.
He hasn’t accepted gifts from me in the past, so I free-associated the idea of getting him a $25 gift card to McDonalds to slip under his door. I hope he will appreciate my thoughtfulness in letting him learn how to use my John Deere zero-turn.
