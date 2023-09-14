Spalpeen

I write extensively about topics that most Midcoast folks know about. Boats, tourists, dog plops, planes, pot, pickup trucks, pickleball, Pintos and Pacers, among many other subjects. As of this date, I have written more than 40 columns, each showing my unique knowledge of such stuff. What to write about next?

“You look tired,” my wife Pam said.

Recommended for you