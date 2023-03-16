The local lumber yard recently delivered a new screen to our Tenants Harbor home for an upstairs window and a replacement window downstairs. I had been waiting for several months.
Unfortunately, when the driver unpacked the window it sported a big dent, and he informed me with apologies.
“National supply chain problems not only disrupted critical supplies,” he said, “it also affected window packing material.” Back it went to the manufacturer.
But the supply chain worked for some packaging because the separate screen was just fine. Someone had tightly wrapped it with opaque plastic sheeting, thick cardboard edging and some nylon strapping. I needed a pair of sharp scissors to extricate the screen. Poor thing (I mean me, not the screen). It was like working on an archeological dig.
While cutting away the plastic sheets, I felt the scissors slide into an obstacle, and rather than discover what it was I jammed the blade onward.
Then I remembered the tender screen underneath.
Years ago, I lived in another Maine town that had a small general store. The market changed owners, and the new proprietor hired an out-of-state fellow to run the place. We called him “Big Fred” at first because of his girth.
It takes a unique personality to run a general store in a small Maine town — part carnival barker. The folks at the cash register must be unflappable and even-tempered while ringing up purchases of beer, pizza and milk and coordinating the flow of small-town gossip. Big Fred met most of the criteria.
Except the gossip part.
Much of which he created.
“You know, I am only here to help my friend. I got to go back to Idaho in the summer because I’m a fire jumper,” he blustered. “Yah, this is like a vacation for me.” He saw no problem riffing about his exploits in forest fires, but at some 250 pounds of non-muscle, it is doubtful he could have whacked his way out of a smoldering mess tent.
“Fire Jumper Fred,” as we finally called him, must have known about the saying “Liar, liar, pants on fire,” but he acted clueless.
Around the age of eight, until I was 11, I was like a juvenile Fire Jumper Fred. I told elaborate fibs, even to my parents, and I don’t know why.
For example, my parents once got a call from another parent who said someone stole her son’s sweater from the local playground and asked us to keep an eye out for it. My dad asked if I knew anything about it.
“Oh, sure, I saw a kid pick up that sweater and run away with it,” I said, my pants spontaneously combusting.
“What color was the sweater?” my father asked.
“Not sure,” I said.
“Was it maybe pink with purple stripes?”
“Yes, that’s it.”
“Was the kid short or tall?”
“Yes.”
My father said, “I am so disappointed in you.” I remember his slumped shoulders as he walked away.
Positive that I had perforated the new screen with scissors, I sat down and leaned it against a chair. I began chastising myself.
“Idiot. Wingnut. Numbskull.”
But the thought of fessing up to my wife, the lumberyard folks, and our contractor about my stupidity was embarrassing. I instinctively thought about an excuse I could tell them.
“Um, the screen came like this, um, just like the window did, and, um, I’m mad as hell!” I might say with my best holier-than-thou attitude.
I could feel myself regressing to that 10-year-old again.
I put my face into my hands; I couldn’t believe I thought of a ridiculous lie about how I found the screen torn just like I would have as a kid.
I continued to cut open the hermetically sealed screen, expecting the worse and knowing, of course, I had to put on my big-boy pants and reveal my recklessness to all.
There was no tear in the screen after all.
I didn’t feel relieved. I felt like an idiot. A wingnut. A numbskull. A child.
Just when I think I have exorcised my personal demons, they can unexpectedly arise again. It is so easy to lie, but it leaves a bad residue. Fire Jumper Fred and I had the same fibbing disability, but while his pants always threatened to combust, I keep watch for a smoldering relapse.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.