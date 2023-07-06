“Have you put on a couple of pounds?” my wife had sweetly asked.
“Why?”
“Well, I see that you bought a new belt after torturing your old one with tugs and twists and grunts and groans. Maybe we could walk together more?”
When I was younger, I played pick-up basketball, touch football, Little League baseball, tennis and volleyball. I loved smashing a ball with all my might toward an opponent, or running like heck to avoid having it taken away from me. The term “walking more” was a foreign concept to me as a dweeb adolescent.
I am older now, and smashing anything with all my might or running like heck could hurt me. I prefer to find a sport somewhere between power walking and playing softball, one that I can do right here in Tenants Harbor if the facilities and conditions are right.
I admit to not being able to play basketball, football, volleyball or tennis anymore. I’ve seen too many of my older friends hobble off courts while asking if I knew a good orthopedist. I might be able to try touch football again, but only if I could be the center, hiking the ball to the quarterback and then staying in a half crouching fetal position while chaos happened around me.
I need to find the right sport to help me regain some vitality without killing myself, but I am embarrassed to admit I have run into a second problem in my selections. As it turns out, the name of the sport has become important in my consideration.
I hesitate playing squash, but I overcame that reluctance once when a friend of mine — who I admired — asked me to play a game. The courts had to be entered through a little hobbit-like door, which made me feel like an idiot. While smashing that hard hollow rubber ball was fun at first, I still had a difficult time telling people I played a game named after a vegetable and accessed it through a hobbit-hole.
I’m sorry, but badminton is a weird sport. Not only has it a strange name (I always thought it was called “badmitten”), but it involves a racket that hits what’s called a shuttlecock. This little projectile immediately decelerates after it’s hit and will seemingly land anywhere where the opponent is not. Badminton and shuttlecock are not names that would attract me to a sport.
After recently watching a cricket match being played on a British channel — it was so slow I fell asleep in front of the TV and, according to my wife, had amazing sleep-apnea — I briefly wondered if that was something I could try. I decided, though, that buying ridiculous white shin guards and a helmet and waddling around a field was not my thing. And, let’s face it, the name “cricket” leaves a lot to be desired.
I recently stumbled across a sport on a YouTube clip that looked very promising, played with small rackets and a whiffle-like ball hit over a small net. It seemed like a cross between badminton and tennis for older athletes like myself. I became excited. What was it called? Tennis-Lite? Thunder Badminton?
What stopped me dead in my tracks was the true name of this sport: Pickleball. I couldn’t believe it. Pickleball? Really?
I Googled who the heck had the guts to name a sport pickleball. There are websites that attempt to describe how the name came about, but the most common was that it had something to do with a pickle boat in Crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats. It made no sense to me, but neither did it to Hawaiians, who went and called the sport pukaball when played on their islands.
I could live with the name pukaball, which sounds like what happens gastrically when an older athlete like me might play a little too hard at it.
But if push comes to shove, perhaps we could even call it gherkinball, or bread-and-butterball, anything but pickleball. Geez.
I am considering bringing a proposal to the Tenants Harbor select board to consider building several pukaball courts next to the current tennis courts. If this idea takes off like I think it will, they might even start calling me Pukaball Skinner in town. Or better yet, I can ultimately introduce myself as M. Skinner, president, Bread-and-Butterball Association of Tenants Harbor (BaBATH).
Then my belts ought to last longer.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.