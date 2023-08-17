I reluctantly sold my modest Downeast cruiser last year. I loved that boat; she had beautiful lines, the kind that made my heart beat faster when I looked at her from afar. Unfortunately, we had an illness in our family which made cruising with her almost impossible. There is nothing worse than an unused boat sitting in salt water in Tenants Harbor.
“Hey,” she whispered as I clambered on board midsummer last year to putz around, “Are you going to tell me what I did wrong?”
“You didn’t do anything wrong,” I said as I put on my scruffy boat shoes in the cabin. “We had a health issue that prevented us from cruising with you."
“Well, hell, please sell me to someone who will take me out.”
I always assumed boats felt as much loyalty to their owners as we did to them. Turns out that was a romantic fantasy.
“That wasn’t a very nice thing to say,” I said.
“Hey, I want to run and run hard; to show these other boats in the harbor what 400 horsepower will do. Now I look like a wuss.”
She was right, of course. While my boat made it seem like not being used was the major issue she had with me, I suspect there was one other, albeit unstated, reason. I called her on it.
“Do you want me to sell you because I let some mold grow in the head last summer?” I asked.
“Well, no, but that did bother me.”
“Are you ticked off because I accidentally pumped gasoline in your fuel tanks rather than diesel?”
“Bingo! Imagine how embarrassed I was to be towed out of the harbor, hauled out and have my insides pumped out. That shame lingered for months.”
This past spring, I became concerned that I may have sold my boat a little prematurely. At the least I could have taken day trips with friends and family, even stayed overnight on her in the harbor. I began reminiscing about the trips (and hair-raising moments) we had together.
I even drove to the little park next to Lyman-Morse Boatyard in Thomaston, parked my car and gazed out at the variety of cool boats tied up to her docks.
Oh, what have I done?
It’s even more difficult when I drive over to East Wind Inn and look out at the mooring she used to be tied to. The desire to return to those days when we cruised together - her asking for full power to keep her diesel engine clean, me gingerly advancing the throttle - becomes stronger. I remember watching the RPMs inch upward, and at the same time I would look behind at the deep wake made by the hull, propeller and trim tabs. I felt the deep joy of man and machine working together to show off the boat’s magnificent performance.
My heart began to ache.
That ache stopped sometime this past mid-July.
A close friend of mine and his wife sailed their Monk trawler from Cape Cod up the coast of Maine, stopping off in Tenants Harbor to see us for a couple of days. His boat gleamed stem-to-stern, the electronics in her are a mariner’s dream, and, best of all, she has a spacious aft cabin for captain and mate to sleep comfortably.
After a day of visiting, our friends were about to pull up anchor and head out. However, the gear shifter became sticky. They tied up again to their mooring, and headed down into the bilge to look at what might be the cause. By this time, my wife and I had to head out of state, with the suggestion that our friends could stay at our house if they needed to.
They needed to, because he found the transmission fluid had turned an ominous color.
A tow to Lyman-Morse and a haul out gave our friends bad news: they needed a new transmission, and found out later there was only one available in the country.
Ka-ching.
I am imagining my friend having a conversation with his trawler on their way back to Cape Cod.
“I’m thinking of selling you,” he might say.
“What! Why?”
“Because my friend, Mike, who sold his boat last summer, seems more carefree today.”
“Oh, please, don’t say that,” she would murmur. “We’ve treated each other very well.”
“Well, if the trip back to the Cape is problem-free, I might reconsider.”
I have reconsidered. No more pleasure boats for me. No more heartaches due to a boat’s disloyalty, with ending our relationship like a good old-fashioned breakup.
I kept my cost-effective scruffy boat shoes, though.
Mike Skinner is a writer who lives in Tenants Harbor. Skinner was a medic in the U.S. Army, a hospital executive and a college educator.