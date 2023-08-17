Spalpeen

I reluctantly sold my modest Downeast cruiser last year. I loved that boat; she had beautiful lines, the kind that made my heart beat faster when I looked at her from afar. Unfortunately, we had an illness in our family which made cruising with her almost impossible. There is nothing worse than an unused boat sitting in salt water in Tenants Harbor.

“Hey,” she whispered as I clambered on board midsummer last year to putz around, “Are you going to tell me what I did wrong?”

