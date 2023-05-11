KING ARTHUR: I am your king.
PEASANT WOMAN: Well, I didn’t vote for you.
KING ARTHUR: You don’t vote for kings.
PEASANT WOMAN: Well, how’d you become king, then?
KING ARTHUR: The Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in the purest shimmering samite, held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water, signifying by divine providence that I, Arthur, was to carry Excalibur. That is why I am your king.
DENNIS THE PEASANT: Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.
In this brief classical dialogue taken from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” by William Shakespeare, we have a good summary of the present situation regarding British monarchs, except for the bit about the lady in the lake. And the other bit about wielding supreme executive power.
I admit, it doesn’t do much to help anybody who still thinks the British monarch rules the country. People like one-time vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, the poor dearie, who according to a movie made at the time, had to be taken aside and told in words she could understand that the Queen is not actually in charge of anything other than being Queen.
Likewise, her elderly son who got the job quite recently, although he’s not the Queen. If he were, he would surely be illegal in several US states. What a drag that would be.
The whole procedure that unfolded in London last weekend, on my grandmother’s 120th birthday, is perhaps best summed up by the satirical British magazine, Private Eye. They ran a simple front-page headline to the effect of “Man With Hat Sits on Chair.”
This is the same magazine that once ran a headline announcing the birth of the chap who is odds-on favorite to be the next man sitting in the same chair, and whose name is William: “Woman Gives Birth to Baby.”
Such even-handed clarity is a hallmark of the best British journalism.
I spoke to my own dad shortly before the crowning procedure, and he was unsure if he would even bother to watch it or pay any attention. I talked him into it, suggesting that if he skips this coronation he will be unlikely to see another in his natural lifetime.
The last time the country did this crowning thing was the same week dad joined the Royal Air Force (two memorable dates in British history) and he was loyal to the Queen in every way. He is, shall we say, deeply ambivalent about the current crop of royalites. I suggested that he should think of the affair as being, not so much about the man getting the hat, but more about the country as a whole.
He agreed in the end, and did go down to his church to watch the performance on the big-screen TV they had set up.
My favorite image of the coronation is the one showing the archbishop trying to get the hat to balance on the man’s head. At one point I thought he was going to have to take out his chewing gum and use that to hold the thing in place.
* * * * *
I have twice tried to pick up the New York Sunday Times from my local grocery store, here in the Blessed South End. Twice I was told it had not yet been delivered. So, I bought the Wall Street Journal, instead.
Oddly enough, I find the WSJ a refreshing change to the Times. It isn’t exactly my politics, but it does sound like it’s written by people who know how to think, and are willing to call out people from their own political party as being sometimes less than stellar. Also, it is not good to feed only at a trough where you know exactly what everyone else is eating. You risk losing sight of interesting possibilities.
The WSJ seems to be the least wing-nutty thing I have heard coming from that side of the spectrum in many a year, even if I don’t particularly agree with their editorial voice all the time, and I rather enjoy hearing alternative opinions expressed thoughtfully instead of in the usual frothing, foaming frenzy.
* * * * *
I hear that certain Episcopal clergy in Maine have been receiving calls from people claiming they are from the Portland newspapers, proposing that the infamous ex-Fox TV man without a hat, Tucker Carlson, is an Episcopalian, that he now has a house near their parishes, and asking what would they do if he showed up at their church one Sunday morning? Several thoughts occur to me.
Perhaps this is true.
Perhaps this is not true.
Perhaps this is partially true and partially not true. I think that just about covers all available options.
One of the methods journalists have employed over the years when in pursuit of a story is to call someone and speak as though they already know that the story is true, hoping to get some kind of confirmation on the record.
A method not used by any honest journalist is to use questions like this in the hope of getting some spectacular quote from an otherwise innocent human being, that can then be used as fuel in the dreadful culture wars now under way. It does have the smell of Foxiness about it, after all.
* * * * *
Sometimes we do the weirdest things that nobody in their right mind would believe, even though they are perfectly true.
In my case it involves several shirts that, in an intemperate fit of exasperation, I donated to Wink’s recycling shed at the Rockland dump a few weeks ago. I am withholding all details of my exasperation, for fear of coming across as even more ridiculous than the cold facts would suggest. Anyway, it was raining.
But then came donor’s remorse, the conviction that these ancient shirts deserved better treatment, followed by thoughts about whether the shirts can be retrieved or whether they had already gone to far better homes than I can offer them in the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live. In my case, the answer was yes.
Part of my remorse was based on the obvious fact there is nowhere in Knox County we can even hope to find new shirts like the ones I had given away. With the closing of such shirt-worthy stores as Haskell & Corthell in Camden and JC Penney in Rockand in recent decades, it is not easy for a gentleman to find things such as dress shirts, sport coats or even a decent tie, without going to some vast and benighted city inconveniently located far from the South End.
I spoke to a well-dressed fellow I know who moonlights as vice-president at a financial institution in our general area, and he told me that when he is desperate he tends to look in used-clothing stores, such as Curator in downtown Rockland, or the Goodwill store.
I think this is when my mind returned to the orphaned-clothing rack at Wink’s, where I had so callously abandoned several old faithfuls.
Suddenly, I was terrified that they might not want me back.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.