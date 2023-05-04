Thanks be to the Lord, my asterisks are back!
I am now deeply involved in negotiations with The Courier-Gazette about getting a refund for all the little stars I have sent them these past few weeks which they callously discarded. Send cash, or else I want them back.
But enough about that.
(Editor’s note: We have returned all formerly discarded asterisks via the Postal Service to the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where you are forced to live.)
* * * * *
Just can’t resist mentioning to all the people who continue to insist that “nobody wants to work these days” that there are now more people working in Maine than there were before the Great Plague hit in March 2020.
In February 2020 there were 152,371,000 people at work in the U.S., and that’s not even including farm workers. In March this year, there were 155,569,000 of us at work, still not counting farm labor. This is from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In fact, we reached the pre-pandemic level of employment last June, and the number just keeps rising.
* * * * *
Horror of horrors! I just discovered that Joe French has retired from his many years repairing thousands of our cars at his shop on Old County Road.
More to the point, it seems he has also retired from repairing my car, which is obviously the more relevant observation.
The brakes in my little old machine had deteriorated to the point where every time I drove around town, it sounded like I was dragging half a ton of scrap steel behind me. Clearly, this outrageous situation could not be allowed to persist. I called the Maestro of Motor Mechanics to get an appointment (about three months late, I admit) only to hear Mary-Lou’s voice on the answering machine regretting that she and Joe have withdrawn from the workforce for a well-deserved rest.
So, I should mention that Maine’s overall number of working stiffs has continued to increase in size even despite these two no longer being involved.
Desperate, I appealed to my Beloved, who has enjoyed a long-term relationship with a Happy Little Car Place in a nearby small town in Knox County. She offered to put in a word for me with the owners, and I think the word was “help!”
It worked, and as a result so do my brakes.
* * * * *
I also hear that a longtime Lime City barber called Doug has retired from his Main Street practice. None of the barbers who were plying their trade in town when I settled here over 2,000 years ago are still here. How many more barbers can we afford to lose?
Mercifully, there is evidence that new barbers are slowly surfacing. All is not yet lost.
* * * * *
I recently heard about plans for the construction of an overnight youth shelter on Old County Road, to meet a growing need for this kind of thing. Knox County Homeless Coalition is apparently involved. What would we do if these people were not organized to help out?
Many years ago, I wrote a story for this newspaper describing what few resources there were in operation for homeless people in a three-county region. I think Knox County was the only one of them that even had a shelter, at the time. This was (and still is) in Rockport, called Hospitality House.
HH was organized in those days on what we would now recognize as a less efficient basis. I will not ding them for that, because in the overall train of affairs it was just one stage in a process of developing the more professional service-oriented agency it is today.
Yet still the demand grows. Although these days we tend to hear about the trials and tribulations suffered (and to a lesser extent caused) by homeless young people who are often the products of the opioid generation of parents, the fact remains that the need still exists to assist whole families who are without a roof to call their own.
The recent news about the destruction of a glass door at the Oceanside Deli near the high school, and similar damage at the school itself, is fresh in our memories, as are other tales like this from the past year or more. But let me add a footnote.
At a recent meeting of service agencies in Rockland, where I was not present, it was reported that a city police officer had just driven a young person back to town after a sojourn at the Long Creek Youth Center in southern Maine, but also took the time to play basketball with this person in the yard behind the homeless coalition’s Landing Place youth facility on Park Street.
Such big-heartedness has nothing to do with rewarding misbehavior. It has a lot to do with recognizing that something humane is called for from all of us, in the face of what seem to be serious problems for young people whose lives have been damaged by circumstances that are always beyond their control.
When some of us whisper “God have mercy” at Sunday services, I suspect this is the sort of thing we are really talking about.
* * * * *
A couple of weeks ago, on Earth Day, I saw a bumblebee for the first time this year. I had lately heard a woodpecker, and more recently have seen a bright red cardinal landing on a branch quite close to me.
Perhaps you remember that last year our Blessed City Council asked us to voluntarily restrain ourselves from mowing our lawns in May, to give our bees and other insects a chance to thrive before the annual summer slaughter began.
This year, as I look around from the vantage point of the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live, I conclude that April this year looks a lot like we normally expect May to look.
It’s greener, and many South End yards have already been mown, and could soon do with a second cut. To try and wait for June again before dragging out our mowers from hibernation would probably be to wait too long.
* * * * *
A Central Maine Power Company helicopter was recently reported by The Courier-Gazette to have been nosing about at low level in the skies above Rockland. However, you can ignore any explanation for this event that might have been published, including the obviously ridiculous claim that the chopper was looking for electricity leaks.
The truth is they are still looking for Fabulous Bob, who has an outstanding parking ticket from his days of reckless youth spent in Portland, many years ago.
About five years ago, the U.S. Marines sent two of their strange Osprey vertical take-off aircraft up to Owls Head, where they spent two or three days looking for him. Wisely, he stayed indoors during this investigation.
So far, I have been able to resist the temptation of the $5 reward, dead or alive. But do I wonder how much longer he can stay on the lam.
* * * * *
A good friend told me last week that he has decided he has no option but to write a break-up letter to an old flame.
For years he has deeply loved New York City, but after spending a week in North Hollywood, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, everything has changed. Deeply smitten the way only a startlingly fresh love can smite us, he finds his old love growing cold. The truth must be admitted, and he has already written the first draft of a tear-stained farewell letter to New York.
He must trade the Apple for an Orange, and he must move on.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.