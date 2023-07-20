Rockland Gothic

A week ago, I spent my lunch hour sitting on a pink granite bench within sight of the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live. It is often a busy spot in summer, just where the railroad line ends at Sandy Beach in the Blessed South End.

There were seven youngsters and a counselor from a day camp eating lunch at a picnic table, who were picked up at midday by a school bus, and all kinds of other people walking around in the sunshine.

