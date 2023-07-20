A week ago, I spent my lunch hour sitting on a pink granite bench within sight of the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live. It is often a busy spot in summer, just where the railroad line ends at Sandy Beach in the Blessed South End.
There were seven youngsters and a counselor from a day camp eating lunch at a picnic table, who were picked up at midday by a school bus, and all kinds of other people walking around in the sunshine.
Sounds like just another day in Pleasantville, except for one fly in the summer ointment.
The attractions of dipping into the sea at the beach were blocked by signs saying swimming was discouraged, due to the possibility of bacteria in the ocean. Three women in command of a posse of disappointed young children took this seriously, turning around and heading off.
According to a website maintained by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, several beaches along the coast were under a bacteria warning that day, although the facts were hard to read clearly. No beaches were listed by DEP as closed, exactly, although Sandy Beach did seem to be closed according to the sign posted there.
Other swimming beaches listed as under threat of heightened bacteria levels that day included Laite Beach in Camden, Lincolnville Beach, and a beach on Rockport Harbor. Also named were Old Orchard Beach, and several others in York County. This was because we had lots of rain recently, which apparently does bad things to ocean quality.
But although the messages about beach swimmability were mixed, it was still a nice day to be down by the harbor.
The bench I was sitting is inscribed with words by the late Leonard Cohen to the effect that we should not seek absolute perfection, and pointing out that it is through the cracks in everything that “the light gets in.”
Again, something of a mixed message, but reasonably optimistic, and I suppose it will have to do for now.
* * * * *
The rather wet weather this month has not deterred visits to Rockland by the small cruise ships. Someone I know suggested that these vessels are rather like wandering maritime motels, which led us inevitably to describe them as “flotels.”
* * * * *
To close Main Street, or not to close?
This question arises in connection with our annual season of first-Friday-of-the-month evening open houses at Rockland’s many art galleries, along the main drag. Almost inevitably, the question has arisen about whether there is a benefit in closing the street to traffic for this monthly event, or whether it is an unfair inconvenience to other stores and restaurants whose customers might stay away because they cannot drive and park downtown so easily.
My personal feeling is that as soon as any barrier is raised that makes doing something even one degree more difficult, it will almost certainly reduce the number of people who participate. Leaving Main Street open to traffic in previous years has certainly not had much of a negative effect on the numbers who visit and enjoy the art galleries, but closing the street has most likely kept some customers away from restaurants and stores.
It doesn’t seem equitable, but I wonder what the public thinks? That would be you, dear reader.
* * * * *
I hear that it is now possible to buy bona-fide Jamaican takeout at two locations in Warren, as we edge ever closer to being a community that can enjoy food from several other corners of the world.
For a few years, Jamaican food has been cooked and sold at White Oak Farm, otherwise known as Beth’s Farm Stand, in Warren. And not too long ago the former Town Line Video store on Route 1 at the Waldoboro line was transformed into a Jamaican grocery and take-out place, J & J’s.
* * * * *
Speaking of food, I hear that a large tuna fish, sometimes known locally as horse mackerel, was caught by a boat from Friendship, and was sold to Jess’s Market in Rockland for public consumption.
* * * * *
I took my little rustmobile to get its engine oil changed the other day, and for the first time I can remember the job was handled by a couple of women.
There are all kinds of risks involved these days for a curious motorist who dares to inquire into such matters, but I think they dealt with me quite kindly. One of them said she has been on the job at the Prompto depot for three years. This was as good as giving me a mild-mannered (even friendly) scolding for not having noticed before.
One day, when my generation has passed into dust and ashes, I am sure that nobody will even think about asking questions like this, or find anything unusual. But at the moment, I think it is still uncommon to find women working as auto mechanics, even at the level of changing our oil.
Heaven knows, women used to build airplanes and engines during the war.
Popular memory still recalls legions of men rushing to enlist to fight Japan and Germany, with a little Italian thrown in on the side.
And according to information easily discoverable by all the usual methods, about 20 million Americans also enlisted as Women Ordnance Workers during the war. They built planes and tanks, guns and bombs, and just about everything else that was needed for the struggle.
Changing the oil in my car had to wait a few years, but things seem to have caught up.
* * * * *
At breakfast last Sunday while staring at the fog on the runway at Owls Head airport, Fabulous Bob remarked on the sheer delight of personally discovering that Route 73 is closed to through traffic, to allow replacement of a culvert in Spruce Head. The job’s supposed to last 10 days.
Uncle Ed then interrupted his intake of scrambled eggs and chimed in, reporting that River Road in Cushing will be closed too, from July 17 through 25, to allow several culverts to be replaced there.
Given the number of culverts that were ruined in the area during the spring rains, it seems that fixing all the others cannot be done too soon.
While at the airport, I noticed several model aircraft hanging from the ceiling at the terminal, one of which has somehow turned completely upside down. Missing from this show is an F4U Corsair, an aircraft which was frequently seen at the airport during the war. British pilots were based at Brunswick to train on these American aircraft, and Owls Head was built as a satellite field where they could land (possibly for breakfast) before going back.
* * * * *
Speaking of traffic diversions, I imagine that one day, possibly in the early 22nd century, all the peninsulas along the Maine coast will be connected either (a) by a spectacular road bridge called Marine Route 1, running from New Hampshire to Canada; or (b) by a road tunnel under the sea that covers the same journey, with little side tunnels to allow drivers to surface on the mainland every few miles so they can go shopping.
This will put Port Clyde only a short ride away from Waldoboro by way of Cushing, Friendship and Bremen, for example. It might, at long last, also solve the problem of Wiscasset.
But until then, we will just put up with the detours and with traffic jams on Route 1 in the summer.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.