Last Monday we went over to Waldoboro, a town that is relatively easy to find, either by following the lines in the De Lorme Gazetteer, or just heading vaguely southwest from the Lime City.
The idea was to have lunch at Moody’s Diner, but sometimes it is easier to have an idea than to have lunch.
Moody’s was packed from floor to ceiling, with hungry people stacked sideways on counters, lying patiently in brown paper parcels under benches, or dangling from the picture-postcard rack near the door. We retreated and went to a little place downtown.
We assumed rightly that many tourists would not necessarily know where downtown Waldoboro is, so it would be easier to go there.
Afterward, we drove across to the edge of the known universe, a pretty place called Flood’s Cove in Friendship where I had once taken the photographs for a wedding.
There we found a sign in Latin hanging by the road that read “Ille terrarum mihi praeter omnes angulus ridet,” which apparently can be translated as “This corner of the earth pleases me more than any other,” or as “This corner of the earth smiles for me more than any other.”
The saying is traced to a Roman called Quintus Horatius Flaccus who died in the year 8 BC and therefore missed the first Christmas, poor chap.
* * * * *
By the time you read this, just about anything worth saying about the loss of four adventure tourists and their pilot, who wanted to visit the wreck of the Titanic last week, will have been said.
People will say they were rich idiots who spent a quarter of a million dollars each for a one-way ticket to the bottom.
People will say that the submersible, Titan, that took them down there should have been built professionally. After all, the pilot only had a video-game console with which to steer the vessel.
People will say that the waiver forms the adventurers were asked to sign before going down mentioned the word “death” several times in the first paragraph.
People will say that the sub was not even built to go as deep as the bottom of the Atlantic.
People will say all kinds of things, such as how everyone was so much more interested in this news story than in the death of hundreds of refugees who drowned in the Mediterranean, around the same time.
But I have something to say on this topic that I have not yet heard anybody else say.
Why was the defective little submarine in which they went to the bottom continually referred to in news stories as a “submersible”? We don’t call little airplanes “flyables” or call cars “drivables,” do we?
I agree this is not really a very important point. But at least I am trying hard to be original. I feel you need to know I am trying to give you your money’s worth.
* * * * *
Recently, I have found great pleasure in reading books that I first read a long time ago. It turns out that I cannot usually remember anything important about the plots, so it’s almost like reading them for the first time.
This is so much easier than having to buy new books all the time, and cheaper.
* * * * *
About 22 years ago I bought a brown corduroy jacket that was on sale at Sears in Brunswick. I was very poor in those days, and only felt I could afford it because of the sale price. I still wear it today, even though it has obviously seen better days. Rather like me.
It fits me better now than it did then, which is one advantage. Its pockets are still whole, which is another. Yes, it has various stains and the fabric on the collar is worn rather badly, also rather like me. But it suits my purposes so well that I cannot think of getting rid of it.
This is doubly true, because it seems there is almost no way I can hope to replace it with another brown corduroy jacket. The shops have simply stopped selling clothes like this, and have moved on to selling adult versions of children’s clothing.
This new “fashion” doesn’t satisfy me at all, and I am determined to keep using my jacket until even I feel ashamed to appear in public with it. I am reminded of how people in Cuba have kept their 1950s American cars running, decades after ours wore out and went to the scrap heap. They value their cars so much because they are so hard to replace.
* * * * *
Talking of things that are old fashioned, a new telephone book was recently distributed around the area.
It is such an outdated idea that, although it is clearly a brand-new phone book, it still contains the home phone number of former Knox County Sheriff Carleton “Carney” Thurston, who died decades ago, probably in the last century.
At the rate we are giving up landline phones and using those new things instead, I imagine that telephone books cannot last much longer. Or perhaps they will have an after-life by allowing us to phone the dead?
That reminds me of a Twilight Zone episode.
* * * * *
We read that the City of Rockland has installed several rain barrels around town, to collect rainwater for various uses. Seems likely to be a good idea.
Perhaps these barrels can be adapted as little homes, for people who badly need their own places to live? Perhaps we will even start to call them “livables”…
The shortage of workforce housing has become so severe these days, as I am sure you know. I spoke to someone who said they heard that a local school district is toying with the idea of converting an old schoolhouse into apartments for teachers to rent. It’s not a silly idea.
* * * * *
I am told that Rockland Rotarians are about half-way to raising the money they need to build a playground at the site of the old school that used to be on Broadway.
‘Tis perhaps a pity we tore that school down. Maybe some of us could have lived there.
As for me, I will probably remain in the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live. At least until my brown jacket wears out completely.
