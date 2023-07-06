Once more “they” are talking about establishing a passenger rail connection between Rockland and the rest of the known universe, and yet I remain as unconvinced as ever that it will happen.
I would be okay being proved wrong, but I just have a hard time believing it this time any more than all the previous times this rail service has been announced in the newspapers.
No question, there is something slightly romantic about being a passenger in a rail car. I am not sure the romance extends to the cost of a ticket, but the attraction certainly exists. I know there is a small-plane service to the Big City, but to be able to ride the rails between the Lime City and Boston, even once, might be the trip of a lifetime for people like us who are so starved of alternatives to ordinary travel.
I will believe in the return of rail travel from Rockland if it lasts at least one year, and even then I will have my doubts.
* * * * *
Last week I told an unintentional fib in the tale of my old brown jacket.
I only bought it 12 years ago, not 22. At my age the difference of a decade here and there doesn’t always seem to make much of a difference. But facts are facts.
Probably I should have gone with my first instinct and reported that I had bought it 122 years ago. The danger of deceiving even my most innocent reader (and I know who you are) would have been very much reduced by this sort of ridiculous claim.
The worst mistakes are those that seem plausible. Knowing this has got me a long way in this life, but not in the newspaper.
* * * * *
I like my stories to be somewhat topical, but this one I might have overlooked since at least 2021.
Down at the public landing there is a sign that asks people to stay six feet away from anybody else, for purposes of social distancing due to COVID.
This being the nautical part of Rockland, I was intensely pleased to see last week that some clever person has struck out the reference to “six feet” and replaced it with “one fathom.”
Generally speaking, fathoms are measured in the direction of going down, but I see no reason why we cannot measure the occasional fathom going sideways.
* * * * *
Last Thursday afternoon I had the privilege and fun of taking part in a radio broadcast from the studio of WRFR on Gay Street, hosted by Steve Merriam, a South End native who has lately come home from a state believed to be west of here. By modern electronic means, we were able to establish that the show was heard by 10 people. Not bad for a small town.
The subject of the broadcast was the late Leo Connellan, and I read several of his poems, including “Wawenock,” a short piece in which he talks about being a mud-crusted boy growing up in Rockland who played marbles in the spring and caused trouble on Halloween.
Leo said he became a poet because his high school teacher Mrs. Ludwig sent a poem he had written in class to a poetry magazine, which published it. He was impressed to see his trophy sitting alongside the football trophies at the school, which I believe is what some of us still think of as the old junior high on Lincoln Street.
This little piece of kindness by a teacher, and the trophy he won, inspired Leo with the truly dread ambition to become a poet. Naturally, this chosen course of life led to poverty and its associated rewards, but he did make it.
Born in November, 1928, “somewhere near Portland” so far as I can discover from “Fair Warning,” a book published to celebrate him after he died in February, 2001, he was the son of Rockland postmaster James Connellan. His mother died when he was seven, and his father informed him simply that she had left the family to look after a little boy who needed her more than Leo did.
He did three years in the Army, tried university life without graduating, hitched across America, came back to Rockland when he was 27, and left again when he realized there was no encouragement to be had for a poet in this state. His father seriously disapproved of his son being a poet, too, and he felt that others in the Lime City were not so secretly delighted that he was turning out so badly. So he left.
None of the writers in “Fair Warning” conceal that he was often a heavy drinker, or that he crossed the country and scraped out a living by pumping gas, making sandwiches, running a soda fountain, unloading freight and working as a short-order cook in New York City, frequently living in “rancid apartments”.
In 1961 he met his wife, Nancy, also in NYC, and they had a daughter, Amy.
Amy’s recollections in the book help paint a picture of a man who was intending with most of his might to be a poet, but knew that his background was of little or no help to him. Her dad often invented stories about himself, to make him appear a better person than he believed himself to be, but generally he seems to have been a good man with the usual composition of flaws and weaknesses to be found in mortal beings.
The world of poetry was dominated then by university professors who had the luxury of good pay and tenure, as well as offices where they could write books of poetry to enhance their professional stature. Leo felt that some of these people despised him, and actively sought to prevent him getting ahead. Others were kinder, however, and he got his first book published in (or about) 1974.
He wrote every day when he could and when he was not drinking, a vice which he said ruined his poems for a while. He believed one simply has to “do the work” if one wants to be a poet. You have the choice to go to the pool hall, the softball game or the bar, or else you sit down and do the work.
It was the worst of years; it was the best of years. In (or about) 1982, the typewriter ribbon manufacturer for which he was a traveling salesman went bust and the family lost their house. And yet that same year the Poetry Society of America selected his book “Shatterhouse” for the Shelley Memorial Award, which showed him that the tide was turning slightly in his favor.
Obviously, this would not have happened had he simply given up all hope years before, had he collapsed under the pressure of being an outsider, had he not done the work.
He became poet in residence for the Connecticut State University System in 1987, and in 1996 he was named poet laureate for the state of Connecticut, where he lived.
One of his delights was to travel to high schools and talk to students about poetry. After his visits, students at a high school in Connecticut and here in Orono formed Leo Clubs, and had t-shirts printed to display their devotion.
In 2000, Leo was back in Rockland to tape a Maine Public TV show, “A Good Read,” with host Sandy Phippen (himself a good Maine writer). The show was taped at the Second Read café and bookstore, located on Main Street in the Syndicate Block where the Fog bar recently was. Today the business is called Rock City Coffee. You can dial up this show on YouTube and watch it yourself.
Not even a whole year later, he had a stroke and died.
I don’t know of any biography about Leo, which is why my story here contains such things as uncertainty and probably vague inaccuracy. I have depended on the published memories and recollections of people who knew him.
Toward the end of the radio show, I read part of a poem by Leo that describes a Saturday night dance in South Thomaston.
So far as I can tell, Leo is not the narrator of this particular poem, but rather brilliantly he shows up in it in the third person, as a postmaster’s son from New York who is dressed rather softly. One of the lobstermen at the dance takes an immediate dislike to this apparent out-of-stater elbowing in on a local function and swings a punch that the soft-spoken New York fellow turns gently aside by reminding his attacker that they went through high school together in Rockland.
But the fellow is still loaded for bear, so after shaking hands with his old classmate, he turns to another target and lands a punch in the face of a fellow down from Houlton who has had the nerve to marry a Knox County girl.
Lobstermen are strong, and it’s a haymaker that lands in the Houlton guy’s face, but “potato people can fight too” and so the blood starts spraying in both directions, as they vent the frustrations of their daily working lives on each other.
It’s just a section of a longer poem. I thought I had a copy of it on my bookshelf, up here in the concrete towers where I am forced to live. Not finding it, I took off for the Rockland Public Library about an hour before the radio show was to begin and found a copy. As she checked the book out, assistant librarian Patty King told me that her relative/great uncle or something, the former Press Herald photographer Jim Moore, is mentioned in a poem in the book.
Rockland is still a small town.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.