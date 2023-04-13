Mr. Dunkle tells me he is almost ready to publish his third novel, an achievement so far ahead of my own lesser literary accomplishments that I fear I will never be able to catch up with him now.
If ever I do manage to get a book off the launch pad, however, I will have a useful marketing tool available to me, thanks to Mr. Dunkle explaining it the other day.
It’s simple. He told me that a character in one of the stories in his forthcoming book is based on one of my sons, a claim which of course I passed on to the son in question who seemed suitably impressed. And after a few seconds, it occurred to me that all an author has to do is tell hundreds of people they are in the next book, and a guaranteed audience immediately emerges, with a good number of copies to be sold as soon as the book appears.
It amounts to sheer genius.
The other day I was involved with organizing a job fair at Mid-Coast School of Technology, here in the Blessed South End, and in sight of the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live.
On my way out to the school parking lot afterwards, I saw a crowd of civilians gathered expectantly in the sunshine, and figured out they were probably there to have their lunch at the school’s restaurant, where students train for careers in the food service biz by feeding real food to real paying customers.
Known as the Osprey Nest Café, or something like that, the restaurant has only recently reopened and already appears to be quite popular. In fact, it’s nothing new, as the students in the old tech school that was torn down a couple of years ago used to do just the same thing.
I decided to test my hypothesis the best way an old newspaperman knows how, and addressed the people gathered outside the school along the lines of “I’ll bet you people are the lunch crowd, aren’t you?”
This produced such a cheerful affirmative response from them that I knew I had been right to trust my instincts in this matter.
Certain other signs are pointing to spring, including the city’s recent decision to deploy its street-sweeper brigade along our highways, to scrape up the various grades of dust and dirt that have been spread all winter to deal with the ice and snow. Some of the last heaps of filthy snow are to be seen in various parking lots around town, as usual, the places where winter goes to die.
Forty cigarette butts I found dumped in a heap near a grave in Achorn Cemetery the other day remind me that lots of places could do with a spring clean up. Not sure who thought this was a good place to clean out a car ash tray, and I don’t suppose they thought it would be mentioned in the newspaper.
Surveys suggest that the people of the United Kingdom are far from united in appreciation of their monarchy, as they approach the latest in a string of coronations that stretches back to the installation of William the Thing in 1066. The latest is supposed to take place on my dear grandmother’s 120th birthday, although she has made it plain she has no interest in attending.
Surely this is an appropriate time to mention that in 1969 this latest Man Who Would Be King appeared on stage in a Cambridge Footlights Revue performance, sitting inside a large aluminum trash can. Make of that what you will.
All I can do is to quote my Beloved, that “the more I think about futility, the more I realize there’s no point to it.”
I just read an article claiming that 11 Maine restaurants that were once featured on TV for various reasons are now closed. This reminds me of a strange phenomenon that I detected here in the Lime City several decades ago.
In those days, Fashionably Bohemian Bob had a studio at 407 Main St. where he used to paint pictures of various scenes around town. One day, or possibly over several days, we were looking through his canvases and uncovered an interesting feature.
In almost all of his pictures was an image of at least one business that had closed shortly after Bob had painted it. As far as these businesses were concerned, perhaps he was the Deadly Painter. Please don’t ask me to remember which businesses they were. For one thing, this was maybe 25 or 30 years ago. For another, they have been closed ever since, which is what I am talking about.
I do remember a painting featuring a Greyhound bus on Main Street, made shortly before Greyhound gave up the route.
You must admit the eerie timeliness of each painting and each business closure was interesting to notice, and (speaking of novels) is possibly worthy of a Stephen King plot. At one point I even developed a theoretical shake-down scheme which Mr. King would be welcome to use, whereby I would approach a business owner and demand money or else have Bob do a painting of the business in question, almost inevitably sealing its fate. Naturally, this remained little more than a deranged idea, and the best I can say is that we had just enough wit between the two of us not to try it out in the real world.
But there is a cautionary lesson in all this for modern business owners, that if a TV station crew comes knocking on your door and asks to feature your business on the TV, you might want to think really carefully before jumping at the chance.
Speaking of asterisks, I see The Courier managed to completely lose every single one I sent them with this column last week. As a result, each separate thought that was presented to the innocent public simply ran on from the previous and into the next, making even less sense than usual.
I also see that city council is yet again pondering the condition of Lindsey Brook and the properties that lie alongside it in the middle of the city, all likely to be flooded any time it rains heavily. It rains heavily in Maine? How many times have we read about this situation before, I can no longer count. I have run out of fingers and toes. Is this latest news report just one of those stories that never comes to a conclusion, but lives on year after year, rather like measles?
Does anyone remember Shari Lewis with her glove puppet Lamb Chop, and “The Song That Never Ends”? Someone should sing it to city council from time to time, to see if they’re capable of a rational response.
Let me mention that I just put five asterisks in before this sentence began, just so you know, and in case The Courier forgets to use them.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.