Rockland Gothic

Took a major lifestyle decision the other day and went to a barber shop, planning to get my hair cut by a professional.

Deciding to do something is not, of course, the same thing as achieving it. The shop I chose turned out to have about ten people in line ahead of me, and the standard rate of cutting seemed to be about 20 minutes per customer, at least.

David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.

Recommended for you