Took a major lifestyle decision the other day and went to a barber shop, planning to get my hair cut by a professional.
Deciding to do something is not, of course, the same thing as achieving it. The shop I chose turned out to have about ten people in line ahead of me, and the standard rate of cutting seemed to be about 20 minutes per customer, at least.
After waiting until the current sitter was done, and the next one about halfway through, I decided that I couldn’t easily justify spending most of a beautiful Saturday afternoon waiting for a long-overdue trim, so I left and went about other errands.
But it was a start, and I intend to press on and make it into the chair very soon.
I have relied for way too long on the hair-cutting skills of the Four Seagulls of the Apocalypse which hang around the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live. That they should even consider doing something so helpful might surprise one or two readers, as I usually mention them only in the context of stupidity, self-absorption, and downright irritation. But they do have some limited practical applications.
For instance, there is very little trash up here in the towers because the 4SGAs do tend to consider handling trash to be their own special field of operations. This is to my benefit, and I will not deny it.
However, their abilities with scissors are limited. Not having fingers is, obviously, a great handicap for them, as well as a terror for me. So, for years my few close friends have learned to expect me to show up looking like a hedge that has just weathered a hurricane. I doubt they even notice now, to be honest.
I suppose whether they will notice any difference when I do get a proper cut is a question for the future. But I admit the idea is rather exciting. It reminds me of when I was a boy and looking forward to getting my first pair of long pants, all those decades ago.
* * * * *
A few weeks ago I joined the ladies and gentlemen of our Chamber of Commerce for breakfast, as we waited for Sen. Angus King to arrive and regale us with tales of Old Washington. Oh, what a name-dropper I can be when it suits my purposes.
Anyway, I was at table with Joe Ryan, the executive director of our local food pantry, and decided to ask him a few questions. According to the notes I scribbled down on pages that are now stained with scrambled egg and ketchup, the demand for the free food and other supplies the pantry on Gordon Drive provides has risen 100 percent (or doubled, if we are to avoid using the metric system) in the last year.
There was a similar increase in the previous year, too.
Meanwhile, donated supplies have increased in volume by only 30 percent, which is around one-third. As a result, more supplies have had to be bought with cash.
Joe told me that one possible explanation for the rising demand is that fewer people are being put off by the traditional stigma of asking for help. My own thoughts revolve around the increasing price of groceries in recent years. And while wages have also risen, the anecdotal evidence suggests these increases have barely kept up with the cost of living.
Eighty percent of the 300-plus families who visit the food pantry each week are Rockland residents, I learned, while the rest come from other towns in the county.
This reminds me of a recent article reporting on the high degree of financial stress experienced nationwide. Apparently, Maine is second in these terms, meaning there is more difficulty associated with affording to live in Maine than in 48 other states. The survey was reported on by Alexis Wells of MaineBiz:
“Rising levels of debt, inflation and the high cost of housing, fuel and food have driven Maine’s rank in one study as the second most financially challenged state in the U.S.,” Wells wrote.
“A state-by-state analysis by Uplift Legal Funding analyzed six factors, including the percentage of annual incomes spent versus the percentage of income saved; debt-to-income ratios; annual bankruptcy rates, and the number of saving and debt-related Google searches per state.
“The study pegged Maine at No. 2 with a score of 96.6%. Maine ranks the highest for annual average income spending, leaving residents with only 3.4% of disposable income to save. Residents were also more likely to search for “ways to save money” (321.9 searches per 100,000 residents).
“Maine also ranked the third highest for debt-related Google searches, at 521.2 searches per 100,000 residents.
“Although Maine ranked high for low disposable income and Google searches related to saving money, there’s good news: the Pine Tree State had the third-lowest personal bankruptcy rate at 47.7 per 100,000 residents.
“Maine was behind only No. 1-ranked Montana and ahead of Missouri, No. 3 among the most financially challenged states. South Carolina, Arizona and Florida were the least challenged, according to the study.”
* * * * *
There are many stories in the Lime City, some of them stories beneath our feet. With Memorial Day coming up, I am mindful of the fact that we just passed a local military anniversary. Gen. Hiram Berry, a Rockland soldier in the Civil War, was killed at Chancellorsville on May 3, 1863. Next year, his 200th birthday will arrive, and I wonder if that will be likely to spark any memorial in the Lime City, where he was born?
He is buried in Achorn Cemetery, and his plot is marked with an imposing statue, the only reproduction of the deceased I remember seeing in any cemetery in Knox County. According to the occasionally all-knowing Interweb, Hiram Gregory Berry was born on Aug. 27, 1824, on his parents’ farm in the Meadows of Thomaston, now part of the City of Rockland.
Until receiving that fatal wound on the battlefield, his life was characterized by a series of promotions. He served several terms in the Maine Legislature and later became the mayor of Rockland. He founded and commanded the Rockland Guard, a volunteer militia company.
He was also a founder of the Rockland Steam Manufacturing Company along with I.K. Kimball, A.H. Kimball and Joseph C. Libby. The company manufactured doors, sashes and blinds. Its buildings, however, caught fire after only three years in 1855 and were destroyed.
Berry was appointed as a director of the Lime Rock National Bank in Rockland, and on Oct. 19, 1857, after its president Knott Crockett died, he assumed the presidency. He resigned to enter the Army on June 5, 1861.
Switching characters in this story, I must add that the above-mentioned bank president, Knott Crockett, was also Rockland’s first mayor, elected when we became a city in June 1854. At one point Crockett lived in a house on the current site of the Hole-In-The-Wall Bagel Shop. His grave is in the cemetery opposite the Samoset on Waldo Avenue, and I think he lies mercifully on the Rockland side of the town line which divides the burying ground in two.
To connect Crockett’s history one step further with the life of a later generation, the other day while Dining With the Dead at Achorn Cemetery, as is my habit in sunny weather, I saw a monument to a soldier I suppose is our first mayor’s descendant. It is inscribed like this:
Knott Crockett Rankin Jr., May 27, 1924-Nov. 28, 1944. “He gave his life in the service of his country — Asleep in France.”
Findgrave.com and other sources tell us he lived at 74 Cedar St. in Rockland before enlisting in the Army on Feb. 18, 1943, in Portland, at age 18. He was recorded at the time as a single man without dependents, and was sent to serve as a corporal in the 48th Tank Battalion with the 14th Armored Division.
This division was relatively new, only having been activated on Nov. 15, 1942, in Arkansas. We must remember that not all Allied troops landing in Europe landed in Normandy. We often overlook those Americans who were already fighting in Italy alongside British Commonwealth and Polish troops, and those who attacked the Germans from other directions.
The new 14th Armored Division was one of these units. Its soldiers took part in battle training in Tennessee from November 1943 until January 1944, then went to Kentucky until September when they were ordered to New York, bound for Europe. The division boarded four transport ships there on Oct. 13, 1944, and many men like Corporal Rankin never saw their homes again.
The 14th Armored landed at the Mediterranean port of Marseille in southern France two weeks and two days later, on Oct. 29, 1944, and fought its way north through the mountains toward the French region of Alsace, and then into the German Rhineland. Our fellow townsman did not get that far, being killed in action just one day short of a month after arriving in France.
He was awarded the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. His body lies in Plot A, Row 30 and Grave 27, at the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial, Saint-Avold, Departement de la Moselle, in Lorraine. His photo can be found online.
In the grass near his monument here at home is a small stone marker, beneath which this 20-year-old Rockland soldier’s medals are buried.
