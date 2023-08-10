I think we’ll ease off on the length of this week’s epistle from the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live, if only because even I have my limits.
A gentleman from the Independent Republic of St. George mildly suggested that last week’s lengthy meditation, concerning the slow takeover of the Republican Party by alien Pod People, had filled up all the space needed for letters to the editor.
In my own humble experience as a newspaper editor, it was an instinctive habit to print all the letters we received as soon as we received them. Why delay printing a note about something usually referring to current affairs?
I can only conclude that the people who write letters to local editors these days are mostly addressing them to the pages of The Free Press. There seem to be enough letters there to fill a page or two of that paper every week, but of course we must bear in mind that the Freep has a much wider geographic distribution than our dear ol’ Courier, stretching even unto the heady wildernesses of Waldo County, where the availability of fraught issues (such as fish farms) often provokes letters of the kind that people once wrote to the Courier.
* * * * *
Another reader, a summer resident of Friendship, wrote to ask why exactly I am forced to live in these concrete towers, etc. (See above for most recent reference.)
I told him I had once explained this, but would seek to reconstruct what is left of my thinking on the subject.
It seems to me that I began writing this particular column one unusually warm March day, about as many years ago as it was when the current owner bought the Courier back from the owners who had bought it from the previous owners.
You’re confused? You should have worked here at the time.
It was so warm, touching 80 degrees if my memory is worth a guess, during that joyous March under our new leadership, that all the frost turned to mud and the birds began to sing. It was auspicious, to say the least.
I had pondered some time on how I should get a good view of local happenings, so as to write about them each week with a hint of accuracy, and first considered building a large wooden tower in the back yard where I then lived, on Linden Street in the Blessed South End, and fixing an old tractor seat at the top along with a brass telescope.
But in the private mind with which I was considering these vital details that hot late-winter or early-spring afternoon, I saw any such wooden tower sinking forever (accompanied by great gasping, bubbling, sucking sounds) into the unseasonable mud. I needed a better idea.
And when I realized that even my little wooden house was just as likely to succumb to mud and to gravity, I suddenly understood that the concrete towers were the only things in the neighborhood likely to endure.
So, that is why I am forced to live there, etc.
And the way I remember it, my little house did indeed sink into the mud just a few days later. A narrow escape!
* * * * *
Last week we had the second and then the third power cuts in the Rockland area in two weeks. The first time, July 24, I was shopping with my Beloved at Hannaford when the lights began to spark and flicker, plunging 80 or more innocent shoppers into supernatural darkness at 9:58 a.m. I only wish I had had the wit to let out a terrifying scream as it was all going on, but we only ever think of the right thing to say (or scream) when it’s already too late.
Last week’s second outage, our third in the series, happened on Aug. 1 and trapped a small girl in the elevator at the Breakwater Building on Camden Street, where I am forced to work.
Two city firefighters, both about the size of Godzilla in their flame-resistant overcoats, soon arrived and got to work. A minute or two later the little entrappee simply popped up from below like a volunteer in a magic show, still clutching her blankie. I’d say she was about four or five.
It always fascinates me to watch people do their jobs expertly, especially when how they do it is largely a mystery.
* * * * *
Speaking of firefighters, I hear that a dog had to be rescued from Thomaston’s sewer processing plant, a week or two ago.
* * * * *
Speaking of things you don’t really want to hear about, the Pensacola News Journal had a report on leprosy in Florida, recently. Apparently, it is on the rise in central parts of the state.
* * * * *
A restaurant in Rockland is anxious enough about not having enough workers that it is advertising it will pay up to 50 percent of medical benefits for new hires.
This is in an industry that does not always provide much in the way of benefits at all, except in some high-end places. Sign of the times.
* * * * *
A gentleman has highly recommended a book to me that is based on parts of the life of the late poet Leon Connellan, called “Chasing the Sun” by Chris Fahy of Thomaston.
But nobody seems to have a copy, not even the city library. Not even the Maine State Library. Not even eBay, for pity’s sake.
* * * * *
Reading Peter Ackroyd’s biography of the late Wm. Shakespeare, Gent., I was reminded of a part of Leo Connellan’s experience as he struggled to gain acceptance for his poetry despite resistance from university poets, who seemed not to appreciate his work.
Mr. Shakespeare also came up against this same institutional resistance, with some of the English university wits at the end of the 16th century even publishing smears against him, the son of a small-town glove maker, a writer with only a grammar school education who couldn’t even read Greek, and calling him an Upstart Crow.
The bard seemed to ignore them, simply pressing ahead to write the finest plays in the English language.
