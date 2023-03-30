It is strange to think that a building I watched being built has already been declared old and insufficient.
The Knox Center, the long-term nursing home that lies across from St. Bildad’s near the city library, is being replaced by a new facility out on Old County Road, yet it does not seem possible that something built only in the 90s should have already reached the end of its original function.
For example, I was built in the 1950s and am considered to have several elements of my original function still intact.
A friend said the other day that it has been suggested he buy the Knox Center — he mentioned a suggested purchase price of $4.9 million — and convert it into workforce housing. Small apartments, for example.
Lord knows that we could use as much workforce housing as possible. I have bent your ears, perhaps a little too often, about the lack of affordable housing for non-millionaire working people in our area. I suppose the reason I keep repeating certain things is that I know how much effort it takes to get honest information into circulation.
By contrast, it seems that lies, fibs, conspiracies and all kinds of errors are born and prosper immediately in our culture, rather like weeds in the garden of the human mind and soul. For this reason, lies and mega-fibs are indeed the most dangerous of the invasive species we must deal with.
Truths need to be tended and watered frequently like flowers and vegetables, if they are to have any chance of flourishing.
Here’s a story from Old Thomaston, told to me by one of the people involved. It concerns a guard at the old Maine State Prison, many years ago. I know they tend not to be thought of as guards these days, and are usually called Corrections Officers. But in plain speak, they are guards.
This fellow occasionally forgot to bring his lunch to work at the prison, where he was stationed up on the old wall, of which a small ceremonial portion was preserved at the site when they tore the old place down after operations were transferred to the new prison in Warren in 2002.
Facing the prospect of no lunch, and apparently choosing not to eat “in house,” this enterprising guard would call his daughter and have her bring his lunch to the foot of the wall. She would place it in a bucket that he would send down to her on a rope, and he would then pull the bucket up.
Maybe this happened as long ago as 40 years. I doubt anyone could get away with that sort of thing today.
If everything we read on the Internet is true (see bit above about fibs, etc.) then a certain ski resort in Utah claims it received 700 inches of snow quite recently. Verily, the mind boggles at the thought. It’s almost 60 feet.
Considering the labor shortage facing employers in the food service business these days, one can only salute the bravery that is evident in recent plans made by Steve Stinson, the owner of the Claws seafood restaurant on Route 1 in the North End.
Just before the Wiscasset bridge, on the Edgecomb side of the river, there is a fireworks store called Pyro City. According to the Boothbay Register, Stinson has been talking to town officials about converting this place into a restaurant.
I wish him all the best. And because I am helpless in the face of the chance for a pun (especially a bad one), I hope it all goes off with a splendid bang.
The economic pressures on young people are mounting these days as if someone were actually carrying out an experiment to see how much they can stand.
For example, the U.S. Department of Labor just announced that college tuition fees have risen 4.7% since February 2020.
On the other hand, tuition fees in the Maine Community College system have been waived for high school graduates in the classes of 2022 and 2023 who enter the system after finishing high school.
Speaking of the workforce housing shortage, I heard the other weekend that a hotel group based in a mid-Atlantic state is trying to increase the number of private homes in Maine that it can rent out to vacationers, somewhat along the lines of Airbnb. Guess which parts of Maine they have their eyes on. A clue would be that it is not Caribou.
Makes me wonder how many $1,500-a-week vacation apartments I might be able to cram into the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live.
Flip a switch and we’ll be there anywhere between 12 and 72 hours from now, so just hold on while we get the truck out because there’s really not much else you can do, is there?
Some of you might recognize in this brutal statement a parody of the sales motto used by a certain power company here in Maine. Deeply buried within this parody is a reference to several recent statewide power outages, in which many Pine Tree State citizens were left without electricity, which often also means heat, hot food and water, for days on end.
My Beloved and I saw a couple of line trucks with New Brunswick license plates parked at Moody’s Diner toward the end of the most recent power outage. I waved at the guys in one truck. They waved back.
I will spare you my detailed thoughts about why an entire state of electricity customers can remain so passive and (dare I say) so powerless in the face of such terrible service.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.