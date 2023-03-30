Rockland Gothic

It is strange to think that a building I watched being built has already been declared old and insufficient.

The Knox Center, the long-term nursing home that lies across from St. Bildad’s near the city library, is being replaced by a new facility out on Old County Road, yet it does not seem possible that something built only in the 90s should have already reached the end of its original function.

David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.

