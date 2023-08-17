It has been 35 years almost to the day since my little family arrived in Rockland, landing here almost by blind chance.
That summer we were both looking for work and a place to call home with our little boy, and one of us was offered a job in Portland a day after the other was offered a job in Rockland.
For the moral equivalent of 30 seconds, we considered trying to do both jobs. A glance at the map showed that Bath was about halfway between these two poles of opportunity (and probably still is) so we gave a moment’s thought to the idea of moving there and driving in opposite directions each morning.
This, we quickly decided, would be as stupid an idea as anyone ever had. We reverted to our original agreement that we would go wherever the first of us got hired, and so we chose Rockland.
We drove into town one day that August, called at a rental agency, and found our apartment on Camden Street almost immediately. The three of us moved in on Aug. 22, 1988, and six months later I landed a job at the paper.
I doubt anyone of our age, family situation, and economic means could relocate so easily to Rockland today.
Everywhere you turn, the word is that apartment or house rentals are now priced in the thousands per month. Employers of various kinds are slowly showing signs of failure to thrive, as they find fewer people available to hire, and even fewer of them living where they can afford to remain, or in locations from which they cannot easily get to work.
I recently visited the Farnsworth Art Museum to inspect an exhibition of paintings made in Rockland many moons ago by Messrs. A. Wyeth and E. Hopper. One of Mr. Hopper’s pictures dating from his visit here in 1926 was called “Haunted House,” showing a boarding house that once stood near the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live.
The boarding house was occupied by men who worked at the shipyard across the street, and as I stood there soaking the picture in, I reflected on the fact that this is a class of housing that is either entirely absent in Rockland these days, or largely so.
Boarding houses and places with rooms to let were once a staple of workforce housing available in American cities, and a source of income for landlords and homeowners. But I do suppose they only catered to single people, not to those with families.
* * * * *
I think I am not alone in finding the title of “Maine Lobster Festival Delegate” to be even more weird than the familiar former “Sea Goddess” title.
Yet even though it sounds like something dreamed up by a government commission, it does represent a change in how the annual event is being run, and probably for the better.
I don’t know if the annual contest will ever attract other young people to compete for the title.
But let’s just bear in mind that “God so loved the world,” and not just the small fraction of it we are personally familiar with. If God’s heart and God’s compassion were only as big as our own, then we might be well advised to give up on religion altogether.
* * * * *
A reader of this weekly nonsense took me at my word when, last week, I whined about being unable to find a copy of Chris Fahy’s novel “Chasing the Sun,” based on the real-life poet Leo Connellan.
I received a text from aforesaid reader the other day, announcing that she had located a copy on Amazon, and had ordered it for me. Such a work of faith and charity!
Amazon! Who even knew you could buy stuff from a jungle?
* * * * *
I read with interest last week’s piece by Doc Billington about riding cars around the rotary, back in the day.
I remember about 30 years ago when the city paved over Bog Road, the country lane that runs in back of the mountains above our fine city.
Doc thought it was a crying shame to lose another dirt road in Rockland, and told me so with great conviction, probably adding something pithy like “pretty soon the whole damn place will be paved over,” and lamenting the loss of another traditional driving circuit as enjoyed by his generation.
* * * * *
The last week of last month, I was in town at 1 p.m. and stopped in my tracks to see a car driving up Main Street with a guy lying on his back, hands behind his head, and with his legs crossed quite jauntily, strapped to the roof of the vehicle.
The person on the roof quickly proved only to be a sculpture or similar figure, probably made of fiberglass, and not a human being in dire peril.
Now, I’d like to know the story behind this lunchtime manifestation. In my days as a bona fide reporter, I might have attempted to give chase and tried to speak to the driver.
“Excuse me, sir/ma’am, but are you aware of what is on your car roof? You are? Then can I ask you a few questions? Yes, I’m with the Washington Post.”
See how I would have used all the fine arts of silver-tongued journalism to get yet another award-winning story and photo into the Courier!
Oh, such happy times.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.