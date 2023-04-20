As some readers might have noticed these past two weeks, The Courier has been suffering from some kind of technical difficulty with its printing process, a problem that has removed all the asterisks from my weekly nonsense.
I usually use asterisks to keep different ideas apart from one another on the page, so they don’t irritate each other. So, when these useful pieces of punctuation are removed by a piece of artificial intelligence, whatever human intelligence I might have managed to include in the paper sort of vanishes, because all the separate parts run into one another and look like gibberish.
Many readers might not have noticed much difference.
My only hope of avoiding yet another week of garbled communication is to write a more straightforward single piece, with no separate parts, all the time hoping the newspaper can sort out what is going wrong.
Normally I would put some asterisks in here, to show that I am done with that previous thought. But this week I dare not even try. All I can do is charge ahead, hoping readers understand what has happened.
I might now mention several signs of spring, including the little peeper frogs I have heard again, and a couple of woodpeckers hammering away in the treetops. There was also a golfer smashing away at a little ball on the green near Maverick Street, the other day. No serious harm seemed to have been done.
But surely the most obvious sign of spring is that the city is planning to dig up roads and curb stones. Main Street is apparently to be most affected.
I suppose we must not be too harsh on the city, as surely they are just trying to improve our lives a little. And if you want to know what a town really looks like when highway maintenance is deferred forever, just take a ride along Route 1 up to Searsport, where their Main Street is simply abominable.
The speed limit there is 25 mph, a rule that is enforced both by speed signs and, more effectively, by the condition of the road surface itself. To drive much faster would be to risk disaster.
Of course, there are plenty of other places closer to home where the road surface is a cross between a joke and a peril. Route 1 is especially stricken in many places. One of them is near the southern entrance to our fair city, where we bump and crash our way into town.
For years there have been several on-and-off efforts to improve the neighborhood through which southern approaches to Rockland run. Some projects were started so long ago that one or two of the citizens involved are now dead, and probably past caring.
I think one problem with these efforts is that nobody could really agree on what making improvements to those parts of town would mean in practice.
Another project that has been on the boil since steam was invented is the Rockland Harbor Trail. This is an effort to create a walking trail all around the harbor.
Once upon a time, some of the volunteers involved were so frustrated by a lack of progress that they painted a blue line on the ground all through town, often nowhere in sight of the harbor, just so they could point to some sort of accomplishment.
Some things have improved since then. The boardwalk, built by MBNA in 2001 when they redeveloped the old Fisher Plow property between the public landing and the South End proper, has certainly helped a lot. You can now walk for between five and 10 minutes along the actual harbor on this footpath, depending on how slowly you walk.
Nevertheless, there have been some problems with the maintenance of this footpath, both on the cement portion where some of the path seems to be slipping toward the water, and on the woodier portions where occasionally the railings fall into disrepair. All the same, it’s nice to have it while it lasts.
Also nice to have is the public footbridge over Lindsey Brook behind Main Street. This was donated to the city a handful of years ago by a couple of citizens, and could help link up the boardwalk area of Lime City with the area in the general environment of the ferry terminal.
There is actually still a Rockland Harbor Trail Commission behind this whole project, whose members are currently working on a plan to set up interpretive signs along parts of the trail, from near the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live, to about as far along as the middle part of the boardwalk itself.
My snitch on this committee advises that there will be signs to show what and where the Holmes Packing fish plant was, for example. It burned down spectacularly one freezing January night in the 1980s, and the land was more or less derelict until MBNA built the boardwalk and put in the pier where Archer’s restaurant is now sited.
Another sign is intended to help innocent passersby understand the concrete towers (see the bit above about where I am forced to live). I have been asked to consider helping out with this part by writing something that can go on this sign. But I am still torn between mentioning the Four Seagulls of the Apocalypse and ignoring them altogether, so I have not yet carried out this highly responsible task.
Signs similar to those proposed for the trail have been set up for many years in communities like Thomaston and Belfast, where they illustrate the history of various parts of those towns.
Once upon a time Camden tried to install identical historical signs there, too. However, about halfway through the planning process, the town discovered that it still had an ordinance on the books that forbids such signs. It wasn’t the first time their own rules had tripped them up like this.
Back in the ‘80s, Camden had installed signs to direct tour buses to park away from the town center, but had to remove them because of the same no-signs ordinance. I don’t know, but sometimes a town can be too precious for its own good.
So even if we never seem to get around to making much improvement to the Route 1 area at the city limits, at least we do seem to be making some progress in spiffing up the harbor trail area.
My mother and father were either the first members of the public, or were among the first, to walk on the MBNA boardwalk the week it was opened in August 2001. Mom died in 2020 and dad is getting on in years, or so he claims when I talk to him each weekend. I wonder if he’ll still be around when the full trail finally comes together as a whole.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.