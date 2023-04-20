Rockland Gothic

As some readers might have noticed these past two weeks, The Courier has been suffering from some kind of technical difficulty with its printing process, a problem that has removed all the asterisks from my weekly nonsense.

I usually use asterisks to keep different ideas apart from one another on the page, so they don’t irritate each other. So, when these useful pieces of punctuation are removed by a piece of artificial intelligence, whatever human intelligence I might have managed to include in the paper sort of vanishes, because all the separate parts run into one another and look like gibberish.

David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.

