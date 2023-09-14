First, to update the story about the possible return-to-life of the former Fales Store in Cushing.
Seems I misinterpreted some of the signs when I mentioned repair work being done, last week. The new foundation they put in was because the whole building has been removed onto it, so it now stands back more from the road.
Just a small detail, but it’s usually worth correcting one’s mistakes when they have been put into print.
* * * * *
Last week I also mentioned the forthcoming 250th anniversary of our dear country, just three years away.
There is another worthy date ahead of us too, as I was reminded by someone at work. This coming New Year’s Eve will be twelve thirty-one twenty-three, which will be written as 12/31/23, otherwise known as perfect waltz time. I had the idea that we should fill the Lime City that night with people doing the New Year Waltz all along Main Street.
Great idea, I am sure, but not so sure who would actually organize such a thing.
* * * * *
Speaking of the waltz, congratulations to our retired sports guy, Ken Waltz, on making it into the Maine Press Association’s Hall of Fame. Ken worked his heart out for the Courier, and once, when he was too shorthanded even for him to manage, he sent me to photograph a high school tennis game in Thomaston.
Me, who had to take a photo of a tennis racket with me to make sure I arrived at the right sport!
Ken said nice things about the pictures I took, but somehow he never asked me again.
* * * * *
We have started to see a few eateries closed in town at times when they would normally be open. It’s due I suppose, partly anyway, to the fact that many of the schoolkids and college students who keep a lot of our economy rolling along all summer have now quit and gone back to their education.
This is a tough time to try and open a new restaurant, and the owners of the High Tide (formerly Time Out Pub) who were only able to open late in the season have already closed once due to staff shortages.
I am scribbling this week’s column late, having only just got back from a weekend away in New Hampster, where in North Conway they are still building motels like they are the latest and greatest idea, as well as a large store in the outlet mall they have there.
It makes one wonder seriously where they think they will find the people to run these places, as they have the same labor problems we have in Maine.
Another fresh memory of NH is when my little old car’s muffler began to die on me, just as we pulled into town on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t too bad until Monday morning when, half an hour out of town and back the right side of the Maine state line, it went from bad to worse and remained in that condition and at that outrageous volume all the way back to Knox County.
Despite the complex route one is obliged to follow between there and here, there wasn’t one blessed instant muffler shop to be seen anywhere. So, pardon me if you hear the old girl and me roaring and blasting our way around Rockland for a day or two, until I can get her fixed and made respectable again.
* * * * *
Not everything that moves fast requires a muffler, of course.
I read that the Rockland-based sailing schooner American Eagle won the mayor’s race at the annual Schooner Festival Parade of Sail held in Gloucester, Mass., over Labor Day weekend.
The Eagle was the last fishing schooner to be built in Gloucester, according to the paper I read. Launched in 1930, she was originally the Andrew & Rosalie.
* * * * *
I hear the Town of Camden is asking for people who have complaints about Knox County’s 911 dispatch system to call the town office and spill their guts to whosoever picks up the phone. Boy, there’s a job I wouldn’t like to have.
* * * * *
I wonder if I could go without an exhaust muffler and rig up a schooler sail to my car instead?
Then, I suppose, it would be a toss-up as to who would issue me an inspection sticker under those unique circumstances. The State ‘O Maine or the Coast Guard?
* * * * *
Read a very scholarly book recently which, nevertheless, managed to include at least three errors in matters of history.
World War II did not begin when the Nazis and Soviets signed their infamous non-aggression treaty, although I am sure it helped.
The war began when the Nazis invaded Poland and refused to withdraw after Britain and France issued a feeble ultimatum. The war began two days after the invasion, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 1939.
Next, Martin Luther King was not killed during a speech in Memphis in 1968. He was shot while standing on a balcony at the Lorraine Motel in that town.
And next, the A-bomb was dropped on Japan 31 years before the U.S. Bicentennial, not 21 years as the author claims.
Catching errors like this is something that book editors are supposed to do. I know how much I depend on editors to make sure my stuff, though often opinionated and frequently inconsequential, is at least not merely untrue.
* * * * *
Keeping it short this week to meet a generously extended deadline, I will briefly mention the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live.
According to a tale I was told second hand, at least one person in the Lime City grew up calling them the Pencil Towers.
I just wondered if anyone else ever knew them by that nickname, or by any other?
* * * * *
That’s all for now. I’ll try and give you more value for your money next week. After all, I am depending, in part, on some of your money to help me fix my muffler.
