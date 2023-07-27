Children are often assumed to have heroes, and I remember a day when I was wondering (as children can) who my own heroes should be.
I couldn’t come up with anybody who seemed to fit the bill. Sports was off-limits for candidates as I had (and still have) no interest. Politicians seemed to be a weird race involved in an inscrutable business, even back then. I liked and admired certain of my teachers, but they did not seem to inspire me to any kind of worship.
So, instead of acknowledging any heroes, I developed a regard for a kind of people who were at least fascinating — fighter pilots — and turned my juvenile enthusiasms upon them. This was encouraged, I suppose, by the fact that my dad had served in the Royal Air Force, as a navigator in bombers during the 1950s.
Almost all the adults who were alive when I was small had lived personally through a dangerous time of endurance and struggle against an atrocious enemy, and public consciousness of the fighter pilots who had warded off those airborne swine during the summer of 1940 was still remarkably high.
Then, towards the end of the 1960s, two movie producers found themselves swimming in cash after having made several of the James Bond films. One of them had himself been a fighter pilot, and they decided it was high time to make a movie that told the story of the bloody combat fought that summer high above our homeland.
There had been movies before in which some of the action of that fight had been featured as background, but this was to be an attempt to show what had happened from start to finish. The film “Battle of Britain” premiered in 1969, featuring such stars as Michael Caine, Christopher Plummer, Ralph Richardson, Susannah York, Lawrence Olivier, Trevor Howard, Robert Shaw, Harry Andrews and Kenneth More.
Dad took me up to the big city to see the film a few months after it opened, and I came home simply mesmerized at what I had seen, as only an 11-year-old could be.
Soon, the ceiling of my bedroom began to sprout with lovingly painted scale models of Spitfires and Hurricanes, of Messerschmitts in two kinds, and Stukas, Heinkel and Junkers bombers, all hanging from sewing thread generously donated by Mother, and held fast in my private summer sky by thumbtacks salvaged from the bottoms of drawers around the house.
This enthusiasm persisted, in some form or other, almost the rest of my life. Even today I have many of these models, stowed carefully in seagull-proof boxes, up here in the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live.
In my later teens I occasionally treated myself to a larger-scale model of one of these aircraft, which brings me to the only reason I have for telling this ancient and long-winded personal tale. It was two summers after high school, and I was already among the long-term unemployed. Each week, I took the bus into the city center and walked to the unemployment office to declare that I was still without work, in exchange for a small sum intended to prevent me starving to death.
The truth is, I was still living in the family home, where Mother did her level best to stop me wasting away.
But her cooking only sustained my body. My soul was quietly withering on the vine, and I was looking everywhere for suitable distractions, in between applying for soulless jobs and avoiding Dad’s exasperated but silent stares.
And so one hot afternoon I vented my feelings by swatting a couple of wasps — the kind known here as yellow jackets – that I intercepted while they were intruding into my family’s air space, near the garbage can in the back yard.
For reasons I can no longer reconstruct, I decided to commemorate this significant aerial double victory by inking two small W’s on the side of my large-scale fighter model, in the manner of the true fighter aces who tallied their kills on the sides of their own aircraft.
I think the score that summer was 32 wasps downed, with no losses on my side. Outstanding piece of defensive action, don’t you think?
Here we jump forward about 50 years to last Sunday afternoon when I was visiting my Beloved in her back yard, and by great vigilance and swift action slaughtered my seventh tick of the summer.
The ticks’ annual campaign against our peace-loving environment opened a couple of months ago, and at first my swoops upon these horrid creatures were marked more by vicious enthusiasm than success, and I often “returned to base” with no victory to boast.
But, just as the RAF pilots learned how to destroy the enemy in increasing numbers as that long-ago summer progressed, so have I studied my opponents and come up with some useful tactics and maneuvers to dismay them.
First, do not venture into their territory for no good purpose and without a strong defense. Stay away from the lawn unless well dressed and sprayed, as there is no point in risking unnecessary casualties.
Next, do not let them dominate any part of your territory. Fight on ground of your own choosing. And if I choose to hang out on the back step where they like to scuttle between the boards, then this would become my battleground.
Next, do not waste ammunition when the enemy is close enough to escape between the boards, where it would be pointless to pursue him. Just take note of where he goes.
And finally, when an enemy foolishly presents himself in open space and is too far from his safety zone, move in carefully but confidently, checking first to be sure he has no escort.
After many failures in the early stages of the campaign, I have learned his weaknesses and have figured out how to exploit them.
To destroy a tick, you must be cool and logical. Being scared or hurried will just put you in his sights. At the least, he will get away and laugh at you from the shadows. And remember that you have only one chance for a fighting pass at him, so you must commit to letting him have it with everything you’ve got.
His strength is in his speed and his ability to leap a certain short distance in a split second. His weakness is that I know roughly how far he can leap, no more than the length of my hand. Also, his leap takes him slightly up into the air, and that is where he finds me waiting for him.
If you are going to kill, you must kill swiftly. There must be no delicate dabbing at the creature with a dainty fingertip! Move in behind and above him, the classic fighter attack position, and do not wait for him to begin evasive action. I strike brutally fast, slapping the entire area he occupies with the flat of my fully loaded hand.
Even if he tries to leap forward, I still have the area ahead of him covered. I slap the entire strike zone hard, with no thought of avoiding the sting of my flesh on the wooden boards. Neither do I dive away from the fight too soon, because I know these are tough little SOBs. Too many got away from me when I was a novice, and withdrew my striking hand too soon after assuming victory was already mine.
But not even an experienced fighting tick can remain whole if you roll your hand back and forth over him hard, three or four times. He is reduced to pulp.
Another rule: Just because he seems to be incapacitated, do not fall for this fake-out diversion. No tick is a good tick until you have seen his innards spread over the ground, or until you have literally torn his fuselage to shreds with your fingernails.
As I said, last Sunday I claimed my seventh victory, and this was when the memory of marking down those wasp kills half a century ago came back to me.
This might seem to be a foolish story, with too many digressions, requiring too much of a stretch of the imagination to be taken seriously. But everything I have told you is true, so I leave it up to you to decide how to take it.
I will argue, however, that the first six kills this summer turned the area around the back steps into a safe zone for two weeks. The seventh kill came because, despite the apparent lull in the action, I never let up on the need for vigilance.
I engage in this battle knowing the risks. I don’t recommend you imitate me unless you also know the risks but are totally committed to victory.
I look forward to the eighth fight, armed with the absolute determination that is necessary to succeed.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.