Rockland Gothic

Children are often assumed to have heroes, and I remember a day when I was wondering (as children can) who my own heroes should be.

I couldn’t come up with anybody who seemed to fit the bill. Sports was off-limits for candidates as I had (and still have) no interest. Politicians seemed to be a weird race involved in an inscrutable business, even back then. I liked and admired certain of my teachers, but they did not seem to inspire me to any kind of worship.

