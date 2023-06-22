Rockland Gothic

Being a newspaper columnist is often a great trial of genius versus ability, fought out each day/week/edition on a blank computer screen in the presence of such spirits of the time as one is capable of conjuring from one’s troubled mind and (in particular) one’s scribbled notes.

Last weekend’s Sunday New York Times ran a column made up of snippets contributed by its prize stable of thoroughbred opinion scribblers. The subject was the latest presidential nomination candidacy of a dear old friend, whom I have purposely not mentioned for some time, the former Lord Prez Reginald K. Trumpleton.

