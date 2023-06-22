Being a newspaper columnist is often a great trial of genius versus ability, fought out each day/week/edition on a blank computer screen in the presence of such spirits of the time as one is capable of conjuring from one’s troubled mind and (in particular) one’s scribbled notes.
Last weekend’s Sunday New York Times ran a column made up of snippets contributed by its prize stable of thoroughbred opinion scribblers. The subject was the latest presidential nomination candidacy of a dear old friend, whom I have purposely not mentioned for some time, the former Lord Prez Reginald K. Trumpleton.
Frankly, Trumpleton made it plain some time ago that he no longer needs me and my barely-read weekly nonsense to promote his glorious name.
Last I heard, he no longer even reads The Courier, which I think is an unwise choice that leaves him detached from all knowledge of what his many supporters think of such pertinent national issues as building upon the Sacred Thomaston Green — which they still might — or retailing cannabis in Camden – which they still won’t.
The Thomaston vote seemed to be one of those “Vote Yes if you mean No” things, which the Lord Prez promises to make a permanent feature of whatever remains of our fledgling democracy, after he is re-elected next year.
But he does read the Times, or at least he has someone who can read it for him. They clip out all the bits about him, including photographs, and put them in a cookie tin for him to pick through about once a month.
Then, during his idle moments with the cookie tin, he takes a pair of round-ended safety scissors and snips apart headlines, pasting various individual words and letters together in a strange order in his scrapbook so that, at least in his opinion, they can be read as glowing tributes to his presidential past, and as glorious predictions of his presidency to come.
All done with a large roll of scotch tape.
He will certainly have a lot of fun with last Sunday’s Times column, and almost certainly the most fun will be had when he reads the paragraphs scribbled by a certain columnist whose uncles, aunts, cousins and sundry other relatives live cheek by jowl with us here in Dear Old Knox County, Maine.
The Times posed various leading questions to the columnists, and they responded as pithily as they know how. For want of space and inclination, I will only print the answers written by the fellow whose family I have just referred to above. I am not making any of this up. There would be no point, would there?
Q – How seriously should we take T’s candidacy?
“As seriously as a spring tempest. As seriously as a summer forest fire. As seriously as the north wind shaking the barren trees on the last day of autumn.”
Q – What matters about him most as a presidential candidate?
“That his second term was foretold in the Necronomicon, written in eldritch script on the Mountains of Madness and carved deep, deep into the white stones of the Plateau of Leng.”
Q – What do you find most inspiring — or unsettling — about his vision for America?
“I believe that before the sixth seal is opened and the sun becomes black as sackcloth, he will deliver more winning than we have ever seen, and I look forward to it.”
Q – Imagine you’re a GOP operative or campaign manager. What’s your elevator pitch for T’s candidacy?
“Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice. From what I’ve tasted of desire, I hold with those who favor fire. But if I had to perish twice, I think I know enough of hate to say that for destruction ice is also great and would suffice. MAGA!”
I don’t know where he gets his ideas from, but I do love his craft.
I also think this pretty much sums up the best wisdom of one of our greatest newspaper thinkers on the subject of the Once and Future Lord Prez. I stand with him, or at least until the forthcoming new regime finds reason to have him removed from public view.
His answers also seem to be strong evidence that even when the best of the national columnists faces the blank computer screen, he also has to call occasionally on the inspiration to be found in the same concoction of fermented rhubarb juice and genetically modified fungus, as does your humble servant.
Possibly the only serious difference between us is that he can get his inspiration in 20 minutes or less, delivered to the flap of the spacious tent where he lives on the roof of the Times building by an Uber driver who camps in a nearby Airbnb, while I must brew my own up here under the full moon, in the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live.
