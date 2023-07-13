Last week was described by various sources as likely the hottest week ever recorded during humanity’s brief reign on our longsuffering planet. This is based on records kept since 1940.
If the Portland and New York newspapers are not enough to persuade you, then perhaps we can count on Maine Public radio weatherman “Altitude” Lou McNally as being fairly reliable? The record was set and then beaten several times, last week.
Of course, it was not literally the hottest week ever known on our globe. According to climate.gov, “Our 4.54-billion-year-old planet probably experienced its hottest temperatures in its earliest days, when it was still colliding with other rocky debris careening around the solar system. The heat of these collisions would have kept Earth molten, with top-of-the-atmosphere temperatures upward of 3600° Fahrenheit.”
But I think we can forget all that, along with several other sweltering seasons during Earth’s prehuman eras. The point under consideration is less dramatic in absolute historical terms, but of some importance for our own times.
The New York times reported that last Tuesday, “global average temperatures climbed to 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit…”
This doesn’t sound like much, but we should bear in mind that this is the global average temperature. I know it doesn’t sound like anything frightening, and it reminds me of a sci-fi novel I read again for the umpteenth time last week, John Wyndham’s “The Kraken Wakes,” or “The Deeps,” as I think it was called when published in the US.
It describes an invasion of the world’s oceans by bad guys from space, who declare war on the human race. First, they begin by sinking ships that cross the ocean deeps by slicing off the bottoms of their hulls, and later they up the ante by using unimaginable machinery to melt the polar ice.
A scientist who gains a reputation for alarmist predictions breaks his self-imposed silence by writing an article in a newspaper that describes what he thinks it happening on the ocean floors, and sums it up by stating that the most recent measurement of the mean sea level is up by over two inches.
This revelation has no effect whatsoever on the public, for whom a two-inch rise in sea levels means absolutely nothing. He argues back that this level refers to all the oceans in the world being higher, and points to simply ginormous quantities of ice having been deliberately melted as part of the latest alien offensive. But it just does not catch the imagination of the ordinary citizen, and therefore the average politician, too.
In a powerful way, the novel and the episode I have described prefigure our current dilemma. Saying that the absolute highest temperature across the globe reached 62 degrees will mean little or nothing to the average reader, some of whom will no doubt point out that 62 degrees in Maine is nothing to write home about. (Meanwhile, Texans and people in other states said to be south of here are baking to death. But never mind all that.)
If anything, the mention of 62 degrees will seem to prove that scientists are all nuts. You can just hear the more unevolved humans we know of, typified by our more extremist power-hungry politicians, laughing their empty heads off at the very thought, and encouraging their loyal followers to do the same.
It’s a sad spectacle. But I would just urge you to remember the old story about the frog in a pot of water who does not realize the water is slowly getting hotter, until it is too late.
* * * * *
Possibly it was the confusion caused by this weather news that caused me to throw a bag of garbage into the recycling hopper at the city dump, last Saturday. I would like to blame the two gentlemen I was talking with at the time, Ed and Jim, but the truth is that it was my fault.
I ran to inform the dump guy on duty about my sin, expecting to be handcuffed and dragged into a windowless room and beaten. Instead, he handled it well by saying this sort of thing happens all the time. He reached for my illegally recycled bag with a gaff hook and hauled it out, so I could toss it in the proper place.
Disaster was averted.
* * * * *
Overheard in a local eatery less than a week ago: “I’m from New York and I can read people pretty well.”
Pondering upon this declaration, I found myself wondering how we people in Maine must be far less skilled at the art of reading other people. I felt sad about this, until I realized that I was getting a pretty good reading off the man from New York.
* * * * *
I suppose most readers will know that the Thorndike building on the corner of Main and Tillson in downtown Rockland was once a grand hotel, before entering into its current life of apartments and several small businesses.
Here is a relevant paragraph from the long-defunct Maine Times newspaper’s edition of Nov. 1, 1999, by writer William Carpenter.
“I was walking down Rockland’s main drag one evening, back in the seventies, when a biker rode his Harley right up on the sidewalk, into the lobby of the elegant old Thorndike Hotel and up to the registration desk. He stayed right astride her, idling, while he registered for his room. That’s the kind of town Rockland once was, coastal refinement and semi-urban squalor, melting pot ethnicity and a wide-open outlaw reputation.”
Carpenter goes on to contrast this kind of lowlife view of things with the fact that Rockland was also once the home of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Walter Piston (1894-1976, see his commemorative plaque outside the old front doors of the city library); painter and sculptor Louise Nevelson (1889-1998) who grew up on Linden Street in the Blessed South End after her family immigrated here from Kiev in Ukraine; magazine photographer Kosti Ruohomaa (1913-1961, see his gravestone in Achorn Cemetery) whose family had a blueberry farm on Dodge’s Mountain; and poet Leo Connellan (1928-2001) about whom I wrote last week.
The truth is, this piece of information really belonged in last week’s Courier, although due to a general untidiness in my nature and all the usual other reasons, I just could not lay my hands on it before deadline. But I still thought it well worth using, this week.
I am not sure whether the writer of the Maine Times piece is the same William Carpenter who wrote “The Wooden Nickel” (2002), but he could be. I enjoyed this novel about an island lobsterman and his trials both domestic and professional, who lives and works in an area suspiciously like our stretch of Penobscot Bay.
* * * * *
Speaking of the city library, the humorists on staff there have selected a few shelves of books to display in the lobby, on the alleged theme of summer beach reading. However, the only thing that ties them together is the fact that the word “beach” appears in all their titles.
Not sure if the apocalyptic novel “On the Beach” is among them. Neither am I sure that this story about the last people on Earth perishing, not by rising heat but by nuclear fallout, is going to be anybody’s cup of tea.
The real question of public policy that this situation raises, of course, is whether anybody is concerned that our library staff are having fun at the office.
* * * * *
The other day I was presented by a respectable conservative British newspaper with an astonishing online image of a seagull swallowing a squirrel whole. That both creatures were apparently British should certainly revise your ideas about the realities of English life in the post-Brexit era. It’s not all Downton Abbey and coronations, you know.
These days it is almost impossible to say whether any such image we see online is genuine, or merely the product of a fevered brain with too much time to waste. But at least the Telegraph took it seriously enough, for five minutes.
All I can say is that the Four Seagulls of the Apocalypse, who haunt the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street where I am forced to live, took an unusual interest in this image, and one lunchtime, instead of pestering me for scraps of my week-old sandwich, they went off together to scour the back yards and green trees of the South End.
On the hottest day on Earth.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.