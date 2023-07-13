Rockland Gothic

Last week was described by various sources as likely the hottest week ever recorded during humanity’s brief reign on our longsuffering planet. This is based on records kept since 1940.

If the Portland and New York newspapers are not enough to persuade you, then perhaps we can count on Maine Public radio weatherman “Altitude” Lou McNally as being fairly reliable? The record was set and then beaten several times, last week.

